Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

According to the Italian journalist, both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are trying to sign the 31-year-old and have already made contact about a transfer.

Liverpool transfer news — Mohamed Salah

Hafez Al-Medlej, a Saudi Arabia football official, wants to see Salah join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante in the Saudi Pro League.

"Let’s hope that Bernardo Silva, from Manchester City, arrives. We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe," Al-Medlej recently told Koura (via AS).

"I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future."

The Egyptian has been at Liverpool since 2017, joining from AS Roma in a £34m deal, according to BBC Sport.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Mohamed Salah?

Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Salah is a target for Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

On the Liverpool star, the journalist said: "For sure, he's attracted the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, at the moment, are the clubs that have shown the greatest interest in Mohamed Salah. Contacts are in progress and both clubs are trying to understand if there is room for negotiation."

Will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia?

Maybe in the near future. But for now, you would expect the Egypt international to remain at Liverpool.

He only signed a new contract last year and is still at the peak of his powers. In the 2022/23 season, Salah scored an impressive 30 goals in 51 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

It was not enough to help Liverpool qualify for the Champions League or win a trophy, but their failure in that campaign may actually give their star forward reason to stay at Anfield.

Salah may now want to put things right and fire Jurgen Klopp's men back into the top four, rather than leave now on a bad note.

The Reds are unlikely to entertain any offers for him either and are in a position where they can do that following his contract extension.

Salah is their most dangerous forward and biggest goal threat; he is not someone Liverpool and Klopp will want to lose.

All in all, it would be quite a shock if Salah ended up leaving the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League this summer.