Liverpool have been quiet in the January transfer window so far, but their focus could be on renewing the contracts of some of their key stars. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now discussed with GIVEMESPORT the prospect of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold signing on the dotted line at Anfield.

The Reds took another step in their race to win the Premier League title at the weekend with an emphatic 4-0 victory away to Bournemouth on Sunday. The win sees Jurgen Klopp's side sitting five points above Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's men having a game in hand.

Although the Merseyside outfit are in the driving seat, Klopp will be desperate for his side to ensure they don't show any complacency. New additions may be necessary to help them get over the line, but keeping hold of some of their key players will be even more pivotal.

Salah, van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold - contract news

Leaving Liverpool at the moment wouldn't be the smartest idea, especially if you're in the prime of your career. The Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League and are showing no signs of slowing down. Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk are arguably performing as well as they ever have in a Liverpool shirt, so although there is likely to be a queue of clubs hoping to secure their signatures, they are in the ideal environment to continue enjoying success.

Liverpool - Highest wages Wages Mohamed Salah £350k-a-week Virgin van Dijk £220k-a-week Thiago £200k-a-week Trent Alexander-Arnold £180k-a-week Alisson Becker £150k-a-week Wages via Spotrac

Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold are among the highest earners at Anfield, so the Merseyside club might be hoping to delay contract talks until it's completely necessary. As per The Athletic, van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold's contracts expire in the summer of 2025, and Liverpool are reportedly in no rush to convince them to sign extensions. The article claims that both players know how much they are valued by the club and their contracts have never been an issue while they've been plying their trade at Anfield.

The Salah situation might be a little more complicated. Although the Egyptian forward is still performing at an exceptional level at his age, the kind of money he's being offered to move to Saudi Arabia could convince him to attempt a fresh challenge for the final few years of his career. Back in August, Salah was offered a staggering £65m-a-year to move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad, with the Middle Eastern outfit willing to pay £150m to prise him away from Anfield.

Dharmesh Sheth - New deals should be straightforward

Sheth has suggested that deals for van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold in particular should be straightforward, with both players likely to be keen to extend their stay at the club. Salah might be more complicated with him only having a year left on his deal in the summer, but he believes the club will be taking a look at their situation already. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"I'm sure that with players of that calibre, they will be looking at contract talks already. Salah's one is an interesting one because he's only going to have a year left come summer. Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, there's always been talk of extending their contracts. And also, the will of the players as well. You don't really hear of the likes of Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold being linked with any other clubs, and it seems that they would want to stay at Liverpool. If Liverpool can get the deal right, it will just be where's the pen and where's the paper? Let's sign."

Liverpool eyeing Chelsea star

Back in July, Liverpool were looking to battle with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill. The young defender was impressive during a temporary spell with the Seagulls before returning to Stamford Bridge, but the England youth international ultimately remained with the west London club.

Colwill later signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea, seemingly ending any speculation regarding his future. However, journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool's interest in Colwill hasn't gone away and they will keep track of his situation, but Chelsea are in control of the situation and aren't considering selling him at the moment.