Liverpool are focusing on the January transfer window as it stands, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now discussed the prospect of the Merseyside outfit renewing the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Although it's been a quiet window so far for the Reds, Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team will undoubtedly be scouring the market for a potential deal. The Merseyside outfit have never been a club to panic buy and they're likely to remain patient when it comes to bringing in new additions before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

After the window has closed for business, we could see Liverpool step up their efforts to tie down some of their key stars, such as Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and van Dijk. Liverpool's impressive performances this season will certainly help their cause, as it's difficult to see any player actively wanting to depart from Anfield at the moment.

Salah, van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold - contract situations

In the summer transfer window, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad submitted a £150m to attempt to prise Salah away from Anfield, and the Middle Eastern side were willing to part ways with a whopping £200m. However, the Reds were understandably desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, but interest in Salah isn't likely to disappear. The Egyptian international's £350k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, talks regarding a renewal are expected in 2024.

Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 League Statistics Stats Mohamed Salah Appearances 20 Goals + Assists 14 + 8 Shots per game 3.3 Key passes per game 2.4 Dribbles per game 0.9 Dispossessed per game 1.9 Overall rating 7.47 All statistics per WhoScored - as of 17/01/2024

As per The Athletic, both van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold signed new four-year contracts in the summer of 2021. Van Dijk is reportedly earning around £250k-a-week at Anfield, while Alexander-Arnold pockets approximately £200k-a-week. The report adds that Liverpool will address offering them extensions when the time is right, but both players are clearly highly valued at the club considering they have both captained the Merseyside club at times this season.

Retaining their key stars will be just as important as bringing in reinforcements, especially the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and van Dijk, who are arguably Liverpool's three most important players. The supporters at Anfield will undoubtedly be hoping to see bodies arrive through the door in the January window, but the Merseyside outfit are top of the Premier League and unlikely to panic.

Fabrizio Romano - Discussions will take place

Romano has suggested that contract discussions will take place over the next month or so, but Liverpool are currently focusing on the January transfer window. The Italian journalist adds that nothing is advanced when it comes to the extensions of Salah, Alexander-Arnold, or van Dijk, but they are yet to begin talks. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yeah at the moment it's obviously something that we expect to happen in the next month, but it's not something that is happening now. So I think for Liverpool, now the focus is again on the January window, and then in the next month, we will see. But obviously, when you mention these kind of players, the expectation is for Liverpool to have discussions with them and to negotiate a new deal. But again, at the moment, we are not at the stage to say okay, something is happening, something is close or something is advanced, not yet."

Liverpool could move for Crystal Palace star

Although Liverpool might be hoping that Salah extends his stay at Anfield, at the age of 31, the Egyptian forward isn't going to have too long left at the top level. As a result, the Merseyside outfit will already be planning for his inevitable departure, whenever that may be. Klopp already has a lack of cover on the right-hand side of attack, so it could be a priority position to reinforce in the near future.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise ahead of a potential move. The French attacker recently signed a new contract at Selhurst Park, but that certainly doesn't mean a departure won't take place. It's understood that Olise has a release clause in his new deal, so the Reds could have a chance of prising him away from Roy Hodgson's side.