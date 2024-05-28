Highlights Liverpool will prioritise renewing contracts for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

CEO of football, Michael Edwards, faces a challenging year ahead as a new era under Arne Slot is set to commence.

Liverpool are shifting to a new management model after Jurgen Klopp's departure.

Liverpool are keen to renew the expiring contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT. Keeping all three stars is a priority for the club as they start a new era under manager Arne Slot.

Following Arne Slot's arrival at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp's emotional exit, Liverpool are endeavoring to prevent more familiar faces from leaving soon, as Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold’s contracts all expire in just over 12 months.

The club’s new CEO of football, Michael Edwards, faces a tough year as Salah and Van Dijk are already into their 30s and could seek just as lucrative a contract as their current deal with the Reds, potentially in the Middle East.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is on Real Madrid’s radar. The Spanish champions are embarking on a new era of Galacticos and could make the Englishman their latest addition, especially as Kylian Mbappe is set to join the Spanish side after announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool ‘In Talks’ to Keep Key Trio

The Anfield discussions will be ongoing

Sheth tells GIVEMESPORT that renewing Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold’s deals is a priority for Liverpool:

“I think this is higher up in the inbox than the recruitment of a central defender. “We know, into the final year of their contract, three of their key players in Virgil van Dijk, the captain, Mohamed Salah, a prolific goalscorer, and of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold, as far as we're aware, they will probably be in talks. “That will be an ongoing process.”

Liverpool experienced a series of exits last summer as Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, James Milner, and Naby Keita all left Anfield while Klopp welcomed four new midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

A newly formed midfield took no time to gel as Liverpool challenged for the title this season despite finishing outside the top four last campaign. Under new manager Arne Slot, however, the process could take longer since the Dutchman's arrival is set to bring changes to Anfield.

Liverpool to ‘Shift From Traditional Management Model’

Edwards will have more of a say on the Reds' signings

The Times have reported that Slot will be Liverpool head coach, rather than a manager. While Jurgen Klopp had a major influence over new signings and exits, the club’s CEO of football, Michael Edwards, is set to take responsibility for transfer decisions now the German manager has left at the end of the season.

The changes mean that Liverpool are moving away from the traditional British football club management model and are prepared to split responsibilities after Edwards’ return.

Before leaving in 2022, Edwards spent over a decade working for Liverpool as a performance director and sporting director, and alongside Klopp, led the club to Champions League and Premier League glory.

Related Exclusive: How Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will vote at meeting to scrap VAR How Premier League clubs will vote on the resolution to stop using Video Assistant Referee technology next season at June's AGM meeting.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 28-05-24.