Liverpool are ‘positive’ that defender Ibrahima Konate will sign a new contract at Anfield, with negotiations for a new deal already underway, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Following the announcement of Jarell Quansah’s new deal, the Reds have now shifted their attention to Konate, who has less than 24 months remaining on his current contract, which is set to expire in June 2026.

According to Romano, the Anfield hierarchy are prepared to offer the 25-year-old a lucrative new deal with an improved salary, as Arne Slot is reportedly pleased with the defender's performances so far this season.

Konate has started all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this campaign, scoring and assisting once in 570 minutes of action.

The Frenchman, who has been described as "world-class", has bounced back following an injury-hit season, during which he managed just 17 league starts in Jurgen Klopp’s final year at Anfield.

This term, Konate ranks fifth in minutes played among all Liverpool players across all competitions, behind Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Konate in Talks for New Deal

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Liverpool are aiming to avoid the difficult contract situations they’ve encountered with Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold by securing new deals for both Quansah and Konate to ensure their long-term futures at the club:

“Elsewhere, there are positive updates as Jarell Quansah has signed a new contract, and negotiations have also started with Ibrahima Konate. “He’s happy at Liverpool and Arne Slot is happy with him, so it’s looking positive, and Liverpool are prepared to offer him an important contract with an improved salary, which is obviously something Konate will look on in a positive way. “Under new director Richard Hughes, Liverpool are determined to avoid situations like the contracts of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold happening again – important players have to sort out their contracts as soon as possible, so this is what will happen with Konate, following the deal being done for Quansah.”

The three Liverpool stars mentioned – Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold – have yet to sign new deals ahead of the fast-approaching January transfer window, which would allow them to sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.

Such a scenario would be a major blow for Slot and Liverpool’s sporting department, who have placed considerable trust in the current first-team squad, opting not to make major reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

According to Capology, Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold are the three highest earners at Liverpool, with a combined weekly wage of £750,000.

Liverpool Contracts Expiring in 2025 Player Weekly salary Mohamed Salah £350,000 Virgil van Dijk £220,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000 Vitezslav Jaros £7,000

Alisson Suffers Injury Blow

Ruled out for several weeks

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out with a hamstring injury until after the November international break, journalist Paul Joyce has reported.

The Brazilian was forced off with 10 minutes remaining during the Reds’ 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and scans have revealed the extent of his injury.

Alisson is now set to miss several key Premier League fixtures, including Liverpool’s home match against Chelsea on 20 September, as well as their trip to Arsenal a week later, plus Champions League games against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-10-24.