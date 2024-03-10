Highlights Liverpool were denied penalty in their draw against Manchester City after Jeremy Doku caught Alexis Mac Allister with a high boot.

John Stones put City ahead on the day, but Liverpool equalized from the penalty spot after Ederson fouled Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp believes that his side were denied a clear penalty, while injured Liverpool star Diogo Jota expressed his shock about the penalty claim online.

Liverpool were denied a penalty late in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City after Jeremy Doku caught Alexis Mac Allister with a high boot. The incident was checked by VAR, but the video official decided not to give the spot kick in the dying seconds of the game.

In a huge clash for both teams as the Premier League title race heats up, it was City who found the back of the net first, thanks to an excellent corner routine from Kevin De Bruyne. A low ball into the box was dispatched by John Stones, sparking pandemonium in the away end.

However, Liverpool came roaring back into the tie, and were indebted to a poor challenge on Darwin Nunez by goalkeeper Ederson inside the box. Alexis Mac Allister converted the penalty which was awarded, setting up a tense final stint in the game.

Both sides had chances to win it. Luis Diaz squandered two chances for the hosts, while Phil Foden and Doku hit the woodwork for the visitors. However, the latter sparked fury among Liverpool fans when his high boot clipped Mac Allister inside the box in the dying seconds of the game. Despite cries for a penalty, a VAR check cleared the incident, ensuring that the game ended in a stalemate.

Jurgen Klopp Shocked About Decision

Liverpool Boss Believes it was a 'Clear Penalty'

Speaking after the game to beIN Sports, Klopp expressed his pride over his squad's second half performance, but also said that he was shocked that a penalty was not given. The German coach believes that VAR had made the wrong decision, and that he wasn't interested in any apologies or explanations about the incident.

"If you just look at it as a football person then it's a clear penalty, but somebody will explain the reason why it's not or Howard Webb will call us tomorrow and say sorry. Both things will not change the result."

Klopp also took his criticism further in Sky Sports' coverage, saying: "It was 100% penalty. They will find an explanation. It was 100% foul in all areas of the pitch and probably a yellow card."

Diogo Jota shares tweet about penalty

Injured Star's Opinion Goes Viral

Klopp was seemingly not the only individual who believed that Liverpool should have had a penalty. Gary Neville, covering the game with Sky Sports, said that Doku had gotten 'lucky', while injured Reds star Diogo Jota shared his thoughts online.

In the aftermath of the tie, the Portuguese forward sent out a tweet in relation to the incident, seemingly shocked that a penalty was not given. He simply tweeted four emojis, hinting that he believed the officials had made the wrong call, and the tweet has gone viral since then.

Both teams sharing the spoils means that Arsenal remain top of the table following their win against Brentford, albeit on goal difference. Liverpool have the second leg of their Europa League match against Sparta Prague next, before an FA Cup match against Manchester United. They will hope to return to the league's summit when they host Brighton on Sunday 31st March.