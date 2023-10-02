Highlights Liverpool's 2023/24 season could be harmed by a poor VAR decision against Tottenham Hotspur, highlighting the need for improvements in the video technology system.

Dean Jones suggests focusing on the implementation of VAR to enhance the game and avoid harmful decisions, emphasizing the importance of transparency and providing breakdowns of the decision-making process.

17-year-old Ben Doak's contract extension with Liverpool presents an opportunity for him to shine in the Europa League under Jurgen Klopp, potentially saving the club money in replacing Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s 2023/24 season could be genuinely harmed after poor VAR decision vs Tottenham Hotspur, as transfer insider Dean Jones explains how to improve the use of the video technology system, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit look like an entirely different entity in comparison to last season and the improvements have been in full view for their rivals to see.

Liverpool news – Latest

In the German’s eighth season in charge, it seems that his summer spend, which was just short of £150m per Transfermarkt, has put his Merseyside-based outfit. A new-look Reds midfield has been a main contributor to the contrast we’ve seen between last term and now.

Since the new campaign got underway, they had gone on an eight-game unbeaten streak, having just drawn one of them against Chelsea on the opening weekend before facing Ange Postecoglou’s high-flying Tottenham. In a contest that gave fans much to talk about with Diogo Jota’s controversial last-gasp winner in April, this time around was no different.

Read More: VAR officials for Spurs vs Liverpool punished by PGMOL after Luis Diaz disallowed goal error

Before a goal was scored, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was given his marching orders as referee Simon Hooper deemed his challenge a red card offence. Spurs’ winger-turned-striker Heung-min Son opened the scoring on the 36th minute before Cody Gakpo levelled proceedings four minutes into stoppage time just before the interval. Liverpool then lost Jota just before the 70-minute mark to a second yellow card offence.

It took the home side until the dying seconds of the game to benefit from their two-man advantage as Joel Matip inadvertently turned in a Pedro Porro cross. However, the biggest talking point from the game was inevitably a disastrous decision made by the VAR officials at Stockley Park, who oversaw a perfectly legal Luis Diaz goal in calamitous fashion.

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) were quick to muster a statement apologising for their inexcusable mistake but have still been slandered for their inability to persistently make the incorrect decisions.

VAR needs to be scrapped, but it won’t be – Dean Jones

On the current state of play, Jones truly believes it is time to call it a day with the use of VAR but understands that is very unlikely to come to fruition. Instead, he suggests more of a focus on its implementation in football could be the route to explore in a bid to improve the experience for all those involved, especially given it is supposed to be of benefit. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I'd like to say that you'd see a moment like that to just scrap the whole thing because there's no point in bringing in technology if you're not actually going to implement it properly and overrule a decision that was clearly wrong. But obviously, we're not going to see VAR scrapped. The reason technology was brought in was to enhance the game. So now it's all about the implementation of it to make sure that it is actually for the benefit of the game and that we're not getting decisions like this, which could genuinely harm Liverpool’s season. “I think there are various ways to do it and I think one of the first things that we have to do is just be more transparent about the whole thing. We've seen recently Howard Webb and Michael Owen on a show called Mic’d Up talking through decisions, we've actually heard the conversations that are ongoing between the referee and the VAR room, I think that that has to become a more regular part of our game weeks. Now, whether that's in real time, I doubt because I don't think they'd want to be letting you listen in real time. But at halftime and full time, I feel we should be getting a breakdown through broadcasters through other media outlets of exactly how they came to these decisions."

Read More: Every VAR apology from PGMOL after woeful Luis Diaz mistake in Spurs vs Liverpool

17 y/o Liverpool starlet been given ‘great news’ after contract extension

Valued at a mere £2.6m by Transfermarkt, Ben Doak signed a fresh long-term contract with Liverpool after being recognised as an important part of the club’s future plans. The Dalry-born youngster has featured across three competitions since the new campaign got underway, amassing 139 minutes of senior action.

Ben Doak 22/23 Stats Premier League 2 UEFA Youth League U18 Premier League Appearances 13 8 5 Goals 4 4 2 Assists 2 4 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt

On face value, the Reds’ return to the Europa League is sprinkled with negativity given they established themselves with Champions League regulars in recent times. However, it does mark a window of opportunity for the likes of Doak, 17, to shine under Klopp’s tenure, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

During his side’s European curtain-raiser in 2023/24, the former Celtic prodigy was given his first start of the campaign, highlighting Klopp’s trust in the teen sensation to prove his worth on the continental stage. When asked about Doak’s performances post-match, boss Klopp said (via Daily Record):

"In the group stage it will not happen, in the knockout it will not happen. We have to dig in, dig into it. That’s what we did tonight, the opponent suffered much less than us, from the bad pitch than we did. ‌"We had to get used to it, so we can learn so much. If we could have used Ben Doak a little more often, give him the ball a little more, then he could have had more even times on the touchline to cause problems.”

On the back of the added years to his Anfield contract, transfer insider Jones admitted to GIVEMESPORT that Klopp and his entourage could save some cash when tasked with replacing the talismanic Mohamed Salah by offering the young wide man the opportunity to prove his worth.