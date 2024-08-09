Highlights Liverpool may sign two attacking players to strengthen their forward line this summer.

Slot wants more competition up front, and has identified Anthony Gordon as a target.

The club have also been linked with centre-backs after Joel Matip left once his contract at Anfield expired.

Liverpool's quiet summer transfer window could be sparked into life in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, with the Reds looking to add up to two attacking players, according to Miguel Delaney.

Arne Slot arrived at Carrington in early July to commence pre-season training with his new group of players, and is yet to have added to the crop that Jurgen Klopp left behind. The Merseyside club are currently 'considering' activating midfielder Martin Zubimendi's £51 million release clause, with the Spaniard reportedly keen on making the switch 'immediately'.

The Real Socidedad man could become the first addition of the post-Klopp era, but Slot is eager to build on the potential acquisition by strengthening his forward line. Delaney has suggested that Liverpool may even make two signings in this area of the pitch, with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Maximilian Beier two of the most prominent links.

Liverpool Could Sign Two Attackers

Slot wants more competition up front

Inheriting a side that came close to lifting the Premier League title in 2023/24, but ultimately missed out by nine points, Slot is looking to replicate this level of performance next season as he launches his own iteration of Liverpool. The Dutchman hasn't yet been able to imprint his own ideas into the club's recruitment plans, with not one player arriving at Anfield thus far in this window.

Signing a number six to replace Wataru Endo is reportedly the priority, and it looks as though the possible signing of Zubimendi could fill this need. If the club's hierarchy are able to get a deal done for the Euro 2024 winner, attention may turn to bolstering Slot's attacking cohort.

Writing in his 'Reading the Game' weekly newsletter, The Independent's Delaney has revealed that the Reds are looking to make major changes to their frontline before August 30th's deadline, and that they may even make two offensive additions. The journalist claims that Slot himself has been involved in identifying potential targets, and that Anthony Gordon has indeed been touted as a possible signing.

"As Liverpool worked on a deal for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi to secure the number-six that Arne Slot also prioritised, the manager himself was involved in assessing options in the forward line. "Interest in Anthony Gordon remains but it is said to be the area where there could be most change, as the recruitment team have been instructed to look at a range of different options. Liverpool could even bring in two players in the area by the end of the window."

Gordon's head was reportedly turned by rumours linking him with a switch to Anfield, with Liverpool keen on the England international, but Newcastle reluctant to sell. Meanwhile, more centrally, Max Beier has been mooted as a player of interest, although the German is expected to turn down a move to the north-west to join Borussia Dortmund.

Few other concrete links have circulated, although it does appear that finding competition for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz is of paramount importance to Slot this summer.

Gordon's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.49 Key Passes Per 90 1.78 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.68

Liverpool Still Pursuing a Centre-Back

Guehi and Murillo have been linked

Adding a defensive midfielder and an attacker or two may be the most pressing areas of concern for Slot, but it had previously been reported that a centre-back was a huge priority for the Merseyside club. With Joel Matip departing after his contract expired, a glaring vacancy has emerged at the heart of Liverpool's defence, which may need to be filled.

This could be solved internally, with Sepp van den Berg returning from his loan at Mainz and eager to play. However, several centre-backs have been linked with a move to Anfield.

The Reds are reportedly interested in Marc Guehi, who is now more likely to join Newcastle. Meanwhile, Micah Richards has urged the club to move for Nottingham Forest's Murillo, who has also said to be of interest.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/08/2024