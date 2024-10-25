Liverpool could look to loan out summer signing Federico Chiesa as soon as January, if rumours in Italy are anything to go by.

It’s been a strong start to the season for Liverpool as they sit top of the Premier League standings heading into matchday nine. They have also won all three of their opening Champions League matches, and are one of just two teams to do so.

Chiesa linked with move away from Liverpool

He joined the club from Juventus in the summer

One player that has had minimal involvement in Liverpool’s opening games is summer signing Chiesa. The 27-year-old winger joined the Merseyside club from Italian side Juventus for £12.5million back in August.

However, he has accumulated less than 90 minutes of action so far as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, a loan move in January could be a possibility in order to allow him to regain confidence and build up minutes.

Chiesa 2024/25 stats for Liverpool (all competitions) Stat: Appearances 3 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 78'

A return to Serie A has been mooted, with Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan named as potential destinations. The article does, however, emphasise Liverpool have invested in the player for the long-term.

Chiesa progressed through the youth ranks with Italian side Fiorentina before he joined Juve on an initial loan in 2020. When he joined Liverpool, he signed a long-term deal until at least the summer of 2028, and he earns £180,000 a week with the Reds.

Slot addresses Chiesa’s fitness

He says the winger has been in and out of training

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has admitted he feels sorry for Chiesa after his frustrating start to life at Anfield. In a press conference earlier this week, he explained some of the reasons behind the Italian’s stop-start beginning:

“He missed a complete pre-season, I said this many times, and going to a league where the intensity might even be higher than the Italian league. So that makes it difficult for him to make the step towards the intensity levels the rest of the team is at at the moment. ““That has not so much to do with the Italian league or the Premier League, that has more to do with him missing a complete pre-season and that is so difficult for every player – when the games are constantly there – to build them up towards the levels we are at. “So, difficult to say, but it's a big disappointment for him that he is going in and out of the training sessions all the time. I feel sorry for him.”

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, Slot told the media Chiesa could return to training over the weekend, but it is unlikely he will feature at the Emirates.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 25/10/24)