Highlights Liverpool face a pivotal moment this summer to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold's future.

The right-back's contract at Anfield expires next summer.

James Pearce thinks Liverpool will want to find a solution before next season starts.

Liverpool must resolve Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation this summer to avoid a potentially ‘grim’ situation, according to Athletic journalist James Pearce.

The talented defender’s current deal at the Reds is set to expire at the end of next season, and the club are keen on tying Alexander-Arnold down on a new long-term contract.

With plenty of changes currently ongoing at Anfield due to Jurgen Klopp’s departure and the pending arrival of Arne Slot, it’s vital that the Reds resolve their star man’s situation.

Liverpool Must Make Alexander-Arnold Offer he Can’t Refuse

The defender is one of the Reds’ most important players

Over recent years, Alexander-Arnold has developed into one of world football's most talented and sought-after players.

With his world-class ability on the ball, all of Europe's elite will be interested in bringing the £180,000-a-week Liverpudlian in if his contract situation on Merseyside isn’t resolved soon. Pearce believes the Reds must make the 25-year-old an offer he can’t refuse.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, The Athletic journalist said:

“I've got to be honest, I wouldmake Trent the kind of offer this summer that shows him that he is going to be an absolute cornerstone of this team for the next five years and that when Virgil van Dijkcalls it a day, he will become the club captain, and that Slot wants to build his Liverpool team around him."If he was to get that, I think it becomes a no-brainer in terms of signing it. If it drags on into the autumn, I just think it would be very grim if it reached a point where you were even thinking about selling someone as gifted as Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Klopp’s Departure Has Led to Uncertainty

The German will leave the Reds at the end of the season

Following Klopp’s shock announcement earlier this year that he will leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, the futures of several Reds players were immediately cast into doubt.

Van Dijk insisted that he wasn’t sure where his future lies following the news, Mohamed Salah has also been linked with a move away this summer, along with several other key squad members.

Slot is set to succeed Klopp and take charge of the Reds next term, and much will likely depend on the early days under the Dutchman.

Alexander-Arnold could bide his time to see how the new manager fits in, as well as assess the decisions that Van Dijk and Salah make before fully committing his long-term future to Liverpool.

Real Madrid Could Come Calling

The Spanish giants will be in need of a right-back soon

One of the teams that players struggles to turn away is Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have developed a reputation of cherry-picking the best players in Europe thanks to their famous history and ability to spend big.

An area where the Spaniards will need to invest in the coming years is at right-back, with the experienced Dani Carvajal approaching his 33rd birthday.

One of Alexander-Arnold's closest friends, Jude Bellingham, joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer, and in his first season, he is in a Champions League semi-final and his side are set to win the La Liga title in the coming weeks.

With Paris Saint-Germain talent Kylian Mbappe likely to head to the Bernabeu this summer, Carlo Ancelotti's team will be even stronger next season and if they come calling, Alexander-Arnold may struggle to resist.