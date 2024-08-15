Liverpool are interested in signing Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves and could get a deal done before the deadline, according to David Lynch.

The Reds have had a tough summer transfer window so far, failing to make a single first-team signing for new manager Arne Slot so far despite the Premier League season opener being just days away, with top target Martin Zubimendi rejecting a move.

However, the club are looking at making additions to the squad before the August 30th deadline and left-back is a position they are interested in strengthening according to the journalist.

Liverpool Want Rayan Ait-Nouri

Arne Slot likes the Wolves man and a deal could be done

While speaking to the Anfield Agenda, Lynch was asked about the club's transfer plans in he coming weeks and the main positions they are targeting.

A central defender and left-back are both wanted but Lynch speculated that they could look to merge the two options, although there is a big interest in the Algerian full-back and there is a belief that a deal could be done.

“I’d be kind of interested in what he wants with the profile of a left-back and the interest in a centre-half or whether they combine those two is really interesting to me. "Because I know they’ve got an interest in Ait-Nouri at Wolves. That’s out there, they really do like the player I think that’s really clear. "That’s a deal that they could do, but are they going to go down that route?”

Ait-Nouri became a regular at left-back under Gary O'Neil last season, making 33 appearances in the Premier League and registering two goals and one assist in the process. He is equally capable of playing at wing-back too, with his attacking attributes described as "phenomenal" in the past.

Currently Slot has Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Owen Beck as options in the position but Beck is expected to move on amid interest from Celtic while Gomez has also been linked with an exit before the deadline.

Rayan Ait-Nouri Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 29(4) Goals 2 Assists 1

Liverpool Close in on Giorgi Mamardashvili

Goalkeeper agrees personal terms ahead of Anfield move

While the Anfield club look to bolster their defence before the transfer deadline, they are also closing in on a brand new goalkeeper in Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgia international has emerged as a major target for club chiefs as they look to explore an opportunity to replace Alisson Becker in advance, with the 23-year-old already agreeing personal terms ahead of a move.

According to reports in Spain the plan would be for Liverpool to pay around €40million to sign Mamardashvili from Valencia, before loaning him out to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth for a season.

They would then assess the situation of Alisson next summer, with interest from Saudi Arabia expected to still be strong, and they could then cash in on the Brazilian knowing they already have a replacement on the books.

