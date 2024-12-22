Liverpool have a chance of signing Alphonso Davies on a free transfer next summer, while Manchester United also remain in the mix to land the Bayern Munich defender, according to Christian Falk.

Davies continues to impress in the Bundesliga, contributing to seven goals in the German top flight last campaign, while starting the new term in a similarly rich vein of form. The Canadian is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at the Allianz arena, and is subsequently attracting interest from a host of top clubs throughout Europe.

Real Madrid and United are understood to hold concrete interest in acquiring Davies, although he's not said to be set on either, while GMS sources revealed earlier this month that Ruben Amorim and the Red Devils are 'in danger of missing out' on the player due to his excessive demands. Falk has revealed that Liverpool could pounce on this decision and bring the full-back to Anfield, as they eye a long-term replacement for the ageing Andy Robertson.

Liverpool Eyeing Davies

United remain in the picture

Having spent the majority of his senior career to date at Bayern, winning multiple league titles and the Champions League, and accumulating over 200 appearances for the club, Davies, who has been described as 'world-class', may now feel it's the right time for a fresh challenge away from Bavaria.

With three clubs specifically linked, renowned journalist Falk provided an update on the state of affairs when writing for the Daily Briefing:

"Alphonso Davies is open to a potential transfer away from Bayern Munich. He’s not 100% fixed on Manchester United or Real Madrid. I heard that talks with Bayern, at the moment, are on ice until January. His agent, Nick Huoseh, will talk with any interested top club in the new year. "When Huoseh is on his tour of England, Liverpool could get a meeting with him. It would be a good club for Davies, of course, given they play a style of football that would suit him. Liverpool, naturally, have a chance. "I think Manchester United and Real Madrid are more concrete by comparison at this point in time. Bayern are also applying pressure to sign him up to a new contract. They’re still hopeful about making this work. So, Liverpool are still in the race, if they want him."

Arne Slot has identified Davies as a potential heir to Robertson's throne at left-back. The Scotsman turns 31 next May, and is evidently declining, and Slot believes that the Liverpool legend's Canadian counterpart possesses similar attributes.

Davies' Bundesliga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Assists 1 Key Passes Per 90 1.96 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.47 Progressive Carries Per 90 4.31 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.35

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/12/2024