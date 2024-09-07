Liverpool could make a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah in the future, with the Reds identifying the player as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Tah impressed during Leverkusen's title-winning season, making 48 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals, as Xabi Alonso's men went unbeaten in the Bundesliga and won the DFB-Pokal. This exceptional campaign inevitably prompted interest from a number of clubs, with the aforementioned Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich and Manchester United all monitoring the German throughout the summer.

While Bayern were said to be the frontunners, with Tah himself keen on a switch to the Allianz, the Bundesliga giants ultimately couldn't afford the central defender. United made an enquiry to sign the 28-year-old, but ultimately opted for Matthijs de Ligt, meaning the Leverkusen man will now be up for grabs in 12 months' time once his contract expires.

Liverpool Could Target Tah

Slot will need a Van Dijk Replacement

Emerging through Hamburg's academy, Tah completed a move to Leverkusen in a deal worth €7.5 million in 2015. Since then, the Germany international has gone onto make 356 appearances for die Schwarzroten, and led the club to their first ever Bundesliga title last season.

Having been at Leverkusen for nine years, Tah's spell in Germany is expected to come to an end at the end of the tenth as his reputation has seen him emerge as 'one of the best centre-backs in Germany'. His contract is up in the summer of 2025, and thus several big clubs are lurking, ready to secure his services for free.

According to Christian Falk on the Daily Briefing, Liverpool could be the favourites to sign Tah. The German reporter has indicated that the Merseyside outfit have been tracking the player, and Arne Slot is keen to add him as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk, who turned 33 in July. There is also a "big chance" he looks to move to the Premier League if an offer lands at his door as it is a dream of his, leaving Liverpool with a clear advantage in the race for his signature.

While the Dutchman certainly still has a lot to offer, he is entering the latter stages of his career, and finding a successor to him in an upcoming window is essential. The Reds have demonstrated an ability to successfully succession plan in the past, with Luis Diaz replacing Sadio Mané effectively, prior to the Senagelese actually leaving Anfield, and they could seek a similar scenario here.

However, the north-west side will likely face stiff competition from Bayern, who were keen on acquiring Tah this summer. Falk has revealed that the Southern German club offered €5 million less than Leverkusen wanted, but are likely to return in 12 months when no fee will be required to land the centre-back.

Tah's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 4 Pass Accuracy 94.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.55 Tackles Per 90 0.65 Interceptions Per 90 0.79 Clearances Per 90 3.32 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.12

Liverpool Could Also Target Mbeumo

The winger is a target for Arsenal and Newcastle

Alongside a Van Dijk replacement, Liverpool have secured a successor to Alisson Becker, having signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. However, perhaps the biggest replacement job lies in finding a future alternative to Mohamed Salah, who turned 32 in June.

While the Egyptian is desperate to stay at Melwood, a new contract offer is yet to have been tabled. New signing Federico Chiesa could be the Reds' talsiman's successor, but the club are also said to be targeting Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, who is also on Newcastle and Arsenal's radar, and is valued at £50 million. Mbeumo netted nine goals and provided six assists in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/09/2024