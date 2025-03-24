Liverpool are set to add to their ranks with heavy investment in the summer transfer window as a reward for their strong form in the Premier League and Champions League this season, with the Reds all but set to win the former in the coming weeks - and journalist Dean Jones has written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that a deal taking Rayan Cherki to Anfield could be on the cards in the summer months.

The Reds currently sit 12 points clear of Arsenal with just nine games left in the Premier League, needing just five more wins to effectively win the title; but even when they do finally wrap the title up, their squad will improve next season with funds set to be allocated to the Dutch gaffer to strengthen across the board. And that could see Cherki move to the English top-flight, Jones has revealed.

Jones: Rayan Cherki Could Emerge as Creative 'Target' for Liverpool

The skilful midfielder showed the world his talents on Friday

Jones wrote in his transfer window newsletter that although the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract this summer, it's set to be a summer window of 'significant changes'.

And that has seen £25m-rated Cherki touted for a move, with Jones stating that the Lyon creative force could emerge as a potential target for Arne Slot in a bid to increase playmaking at Anfield.

Cherki massively impressed in France under-21's game against England on Friday evening, scoring one goal and registering two assists against Lee Carsley's men, with the young Les Bleus side running out as 5-3 winners in Lorient - but his talents have long been heralded throughout Europe, and that could see Liverpool make their move for the star, who was labelled 'ridiculous' after his performance against the Young Lions.

Alongside Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, Real Madrid wideman Rodrygo is also seen as a potential addition, though he would likely cost much more to prise from the Santiago Bernabeu than it would to whisk Cherki from Lyon, making a deal for the technician much more attainable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Cherki has 13 goals in just 23 caps for France's under-21 side.

The Frenchman would likely play in the hole as competition for Dominik Szoboszlai, though Cherki has previously played out wide in certain scenarios. And, with Salah so far set to leave, he could challenge Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz for minutes on Merseyside if he was to come into Slot's side, with his natural ability having been talked about for years in the past.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-03-25.

