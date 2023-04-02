Liverpool could land Ruben Neves "on a cheaper fee" this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are in need of a midfield reshuffle, with Neves tipped as a potential option for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool transfer news - Ruben Neves

As per a recent report by 90min, Wolverhampton Wanderers haven't given up on extending Neves' contract.

The midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his deal with the Midlands outfit, but Wolves are still keen for Neves to sign an extension.

It comes amid plenty of noise surrounding his future, with Liverpool having been linked with a move for the Portuguese international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT in February that he expects Liverpool to be "in the mix" for Neves' signature, should he become available on the market.

Jones suggests Neves would have an instant impact on Klopp's worrisome midfield, helping solve some of the problems the Reds have faced this season.

Neves, who joined Wolves for £15 million in July 2018, has shone in the Premier League, establishing himself as one of the best midfield men in the division.

But with a dwindling contract at Molineux, there are suggestions Neves could be on the move this summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Neves to Liverpool?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke hinted the Reds could look to spring a surprise move for the midfielder.

On the 26-year-old, O'Rourke said: "One year left on his contract, so they might be able to land Neves on a cheaper fee than you would normally have to pay for a player of his calibre.

"He’s proved at Wolves that he can handle it in the Premier League and that's what Liverpool want right now for next season.

"They want somebody to come in and hit the ground running in their midfield and help get the team back on track.”

Would Neves be a worthwhile signing for Liverpool?

It's no secret that Liverpool's midfield is in need of an overdue makeover, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract in the summer.

Liverpool had earmarked Jude Bellingham as their number-one priority, but a recent report in The Athletic suggests confidence around landing the English starlet has dropped.

Regardless, there remain plenty of viable options for Klopp's side to sign this summer, with Neves being one.

The ex-Porto man displayed his qualities against Liverpool earlier in the season when his Man of the Match performance helped guide Wolves to a shock 3-0 victory.

Neves finished the match with an 8.5 rating, having scored the third and final goal during the Wolves mauling (FotMob).