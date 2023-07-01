Liverpool could snatch Romeo Lavia as a 'bargain' purchase this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.Lavia is attracting interest from a number of different Premier League clubs, but Jones believes he'd be the perfect purchase for Liverpool to make.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

Slipping outside the top four for the first time since 2016, Liverpool will begin the 2023/24 campaign in the Europa League, having missed out on Champions League football.That hasn't stopped the Reds from attracting top talent in the transfer window though, with Alexis Mac Allister arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion for a respectable £35 million (Sky Sports).The World Cup winner joins the Anfield outfit having impressed for both club and country, but there is a growing feeling that Jurgen Klopp's side still need to invest in their midfield.One man being linked with a move to the Merseyside-based side is Lavia, who according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is a genuine option this summer.Romano told his 16.1 million Twitter followers that Liverpool have established themselves in the race to sign Lavia, but have not yet submitted an official bid to Southampton for his services.

What has Dean Jones said about Lavia to Liverpool?

When asked about how Lavia would fit into Klopp's plans, transfer insider Jones admitted the teenager would be an astute signing for the six-time European champions.On the 19-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It's an interesting one, but the only issue with it is they could get caught up in a bidding war and start to see Southampton trying to push his price up to even £50 million, who knows?"But yeah, at the moment, there hasn't been too much movement on it, but I think Lavia is well enough priced that Liverpool should consider him to be a bargain alongside Mac Allister.”

Who else is in the mix to sign Lavia this summer?

Should Liverpool wish to land the promising Belgian, they'll have to fend off some stern competition and potentially even an expensive bidding war, as Jones alludes to.As per the same Romano Tweet three other Premier League sides are said to be interested, with Arsenal considered among the front-runners to sign Lavia.That's ahead of Manchester United, who much like Liverpool are after midfield reinforcements this summer, whereas Chelsea are also mooted as a prospective buyer.As such, Lavia is unlikely to have a shortage of options available to him, making the £40 million price tag Southampton are reported to be demanding look as if it might have to be matched in order to secure his signature.