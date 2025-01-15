Liverpool are reportedly considering using Ben Doak as a makeweight in a deal to sign Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, according to Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo.

Semenyo is enjoying a sensational season with the Cherries, and his form has garnered interest from several Premier League giants. GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring the Ghanaian forward.

He has bagged five goals and two assists in 19 league games, playing across Andoni Iraola's frontline. Most of his game time has been spent on the right flank where he's caused sides such as Manchester United all sorts of problems.

Antoine Semenyo Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 5 Expected Goals (xG) 6.42 Scoring Frequency 332min Goals Per Game 0.3 Shots Per Game 4.1 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes 1.2 Successful Dribbles 2.2 (58%) Ground Duels Won 4.9 (43%) Aerial Duels Won 1.9 (47%)

The 25-year-old signed a new five-year contract at the Vitality last summer, keeping him tied to the club until the summer of 2029. He's been with the club since January 2023, when he arrived from Bristol City in a £9 million deal.

Bournemouth are determined to keep hold of Semenyo, but the club's higher-ups acknowledge they may struggle if a club of Liverpool's status make a concrete move. Arne Slot has had no issues with his attack but could be eyeing the 21-cap Ghana international as a long-term acquisition.

Speculation continues to grow over Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield. The 32-year-old Egyptian forward's contract expires at the end of the season, and the prolific right-winger will need to be replaced if he departs.

Liverpool Prepared To Use Doak To Sign Semenyo

The Merseysiders Weigh Up Swap Deal

Liverpool could reportedly use Doak as part of a package to sign Semenyo. The Scottish attacker is on loan at EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough but could be recalled this month. Bournemouth have slapped a £50 million price tag on their forward, which isn't a fee the Premier League leaders intend on paying in the winter transfer window.

The Cherries are said to be interested in signing ' Doak, who could be used to the Reds' advantage to propose a package including the youngster. The 19-year-old has earned plaudits with Michael Carrick's Boro, registering two goals and six assists in 21 league games.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have had offers turned down for Doak whose former manager Jurgen Klopp once described as 'special', but his future isn't certain at Anfield. There is 'a belief' the Reds are willing to sell if a suitable offer is made for the six-cap Scotland international.

Liverpool can recall Doak due to a break clause in his loan with Boro. He's made 10 senior appearances for the Merseysiders since debuting at senior level in November 2022.

