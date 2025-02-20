Liverpool could try to tempt Newcastle United's hand in the transfer market as they look to complete a deal for Swedish star Alexander Isak after yet another superb campaign in the north-east - by using Darwin Nunez in a player-plus-cash deal after a tough few months on Merseyside for the former Benfica star.

At just 25 years of age, Nunez still has plenty of time to develop, but he isn't fancied by Arne Slot and with minutes becoming a real issue, both himself and the Reds would likely benefit from a potential exit - which he could find if he is used as a makeweight for a deal that would take him to Tyneside.

Report: Liverpool Could Offer Nunez in Isak Swap

The Uruguayan could benefit from a fresh start away from Merseyside

The report by Football Insider states that Liverpool could try to tempt Newcastle into selling Isak to them in the summer months, in what would be a blockbuster move in the top-flight - with Nunez being used as a makeweight in a potential deal that would likely send shockwaves through English football.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =6th Goals 17 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 =1st Match rating 7.43 1st

The publication previously stated that Liverpool see Isak as the 'perfect' target for their striking role for the summer window, despite Newcastle having put a £100million-plus price tag on his head. Slot has not been convinced by Nunez or Diogo Jota in his time at Anfield despite the Uruguayan previously being labelled as 'world-class' by Guillem Balague, and he is keen to improve his ranks in pre-season.

Eddie Howe's men would want a fee way north of £100million for Isak, but Liverpool could look to sweeten the deal by including the Uruguayan in a potential bid, pricing him at around the £60million mark. Nunez has started just 17 of his 34 appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring six goals all season with five of those being assists.

Only two goals in just 12 combined League Cup and Champions League appearances isn't a strong enough tally for a player who cost Liverpool up to £85milllion in 2022, incidentally the same window that saw Newcastle sign Isak for just £63million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 15 goals in 50 caps for Sweden.

Nunez has scored 24 goals in just 85 games in the Premier League for Liverpool, recording his best campaign of the season last term with 11 goals in the top-flight - which is almost half of what Isak scored last season as he notched 21 for the Magpies.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

