Highlights With Jurgen Klopp leaving, a change in the Liverpool dugout could signal a significant squad overhaul this summer.

That doesn't necessarily mean, however, that talisman Mohamed Salah will have to be sold to raise money for new signings.

Instead, some other senior players could make way as the Reds set themselves up for a new era.

It will undoubtedly be a summer of upheaval at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp departing at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after almost nine years in charge, and many players thought to be nearing the exit door too.

Liverpool supporters had hoped for a fairy tale ending to Klopp's reign, with the Reds seemingly on track for their second Premier League title under the German, but those title ambitions took a significant knock last weekend with a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace, leaving them with a mountain to climb.

A change in manager will likely bring a fresh playing philosophy and plenty of new additions to fit their ideas. This leaves Liverpool with little choice but to raise funds ahead of any potential revamp. With that said, here are three players – who have been linked with moves away in recent months – that could boldly be sold to add over £200m to Liverpool's budget this summer.

Curtis Jones

Rumoured value: £26m+

Liverpool young-gun, Curtis Jones, is a very interesting case. A graduate of Liverpool's academy, Jones – who had a reported value of over £26m going into the season – is undoubtedly a talented player. He is technically impressive, hard-working, and capable of playing in various midfield roles to a high level.

However, despite now being in his fifth senior season, first breaking through under Jurgen Klopp in 2019/20, the most appearances in a Premier League season he has made was 24 in 2020/21, 13 of which were starts. Over the next two seasons, Jones appeared 15 and then 18 times in the top flight, and this season he has made 20 appearances to date, again however, just 13 being starts.

Put succinctly, he is yet to become the established star, a true regular of the Reds midfield, that many fans hoped and expected him to become. According to Sami Mokbel of MailOnline, this has alerted several Premier League clubs, specifically in the south of the country, to potentially look to prize him away from Anfield this summer, with Arsenal registering their firm interest in the young midfielder during the January window.

Still just 23 and pushing for a place in the England senior set-up, Liverpool won't let go of Jones easily, especially having already undergone a midfield revamp last summer – meaning they could land well over that aforementioned £26m fee if he is put on the market.

Curtis Jones - Liverpool statistics Bought for Academy Appearances 130 Cost Per appearance £0.00 Goals 16 Assists 14 Weekly Wage £15,000

Luis Diaz

Rumoured value: £102m

Luis Diaz hasn't had the easiest season, to put it lightly. Not only has a starting spot in Liverpool's front line never been so competitive, but the winger has also had to deal with his father being held kidnapped back in his native Colombia. Considering the competition and external factors, his eight goals and four assists in 32 Premier League appearances make for a very respectable return.

Despite only arriving on Merseyside a little over two years ago, though, it seems that the 27-year-old's time at Liverpool may be coming to an end this summer. According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via the Sun), Dias has rocketed to the top of the summer wishlist of reigning La Liga champions, FC Barcelona, with the signing of the Colombian thought to appeal as it would, "make [Barcelona] intimidating again". What's more his contract demands left some at the club 'shocked' so, this could open the door for a sale.

Dias, a boyhood Barca fan, is thought to be keen on a move to the Catalonian side, but any potential transfer will not be easy with the Spanish side's own financial troubles and Liverpool rumoured to want between £102m-£123m for their number seven, according to reports from Colombian outlet El Heraldo (via LiverpoolEcho). Still, it could end up being Liverpool's statement sale this summer and would bring in plenty of cash to reinvest in the squad.

Luis Diaz - Liverpool statistics Bought for £37m Appearances 93 Cost Per appearance £398,000 Goals 24 Assists 12 Weekly Wage £75,000

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Rumoured value: £75m

Not by any means the name that Reds fans would have wanted to see on this list, but the Liverpool vice-captain has been making the papers in recent months with time ticking away on his current deal with his boyhood club.

Trent Alexander Arnold's contract is up in the summer of 2025, meaning the 25-year-old will only have one year left on his deal come this summer, opening the door to interested parties and weakening Liverpool's negotiating position.

And it will come as no surprise, given his performances since his promotion to the first team in 2016/17, that some of the biggest clubs in the world are reportedly keeping a close eye on the gifted right back. Namely, Real Madrid, who, according to reputable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via talkSPORT) are monitoring Alexander-Arnold's contract situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Mohamed Salah (88) has registered more assists across Jurgen Klopp's managerial career than Alexander Arnold's 81.

One consideration Liverpool must make is that, as a product of the Reds academy, Alexander-Arnold would represent pure profit, with one report from the Sun claiming that Los Blancos are willing to throw £75m in the direction of Liverpool for their home-grown star. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both also out of contract in the summer of 2025, so their sales might not be as profitable.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool statistics Bought for Academy Appearances 305 Cost Per appearance £0.00 Goals 19 Assists 81 Weekly Wage £180,000

All data comes via Transfermarkt and Capology.