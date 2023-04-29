Liverpool could make a surprise move for Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap at the end of the campaign, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The German international has caught the eye in an otherwise drab Southampton side this season, with Jones tipping the big-name Premier League sides to declare an interest.

Liverpool transfer news - Armel Bella-Kotchap

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are just one European giant monitoring the progress of Bella-Kotchap, with the view to a potential summer move.

It's claimed that Liverpool, along with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, have set their sights on the young Southampton centre-back.

It comes just months after Bella-Kotchap - who pockets a reported £15,000 per week - arrived at Southampton, having only signed for the club in the 2022 summer window, joining from VFL Bochum for £10 million (Transfermarkt).

While Saints may not have enjoyed the season they'd hoped for, with the south coasters currently rock bottom of the Premier League table, Bella-Kotchap has enjoyed some personal success.

The French-born defender recently made his debut for the German national team, coming on as a substitute during September's 3-3 draw with England at Wembley Stadium.

Now, with Southampton looking likely to be relegated from the top flight, talk of a move away from the Hampshire-based outfit is already starting to gather pace.

What has Dean Jones said about Bella-Kotchap to Liverpool?

When asked about Liverpool's prospective interest in Bella-Kotchap, transfer insider Jones hinted Jürgen Klopp's side could decide to swoop in.

On the 21-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Bella-Kotchap’s performance levels, even in tough times they've been pretty good. Tough to know exactly who would be willing to take a punt on him, but to know just where he was at even before he came to Saints.

"Liverpool would have had an eye on him before, I don't know whether they would be looking to come back in for him, but they've been suitors before. Arsenal could well have a look again, knowing that they've got to probably make a signing in that area of the pitch.

"So it will be interesting to see whether they rekindle interest.”

Would Bella-Kotchap be a worthwhile signing for Liverpool?

Most Reds supporters have their fingers crossed for a midfield rebuild in the summer, having watched the decline of players in that position throughout a troublesome campaign.

However, with Virgil van Dijk continuing to age and Joël Matip struggling for form, there is a case to be made that Liverpool might look at nabbing a new defender during the upcoming transfer window.

According to Transfermarkt, Bella-Kotchap is valued at a respectable £17 million, indicating that if Southampton are to suffer relegation from the Premier League, FSG could pick the defender up at a bargain price.

With such little risk attached, if the numbers add up in Liverpool's favour, it's difficult to see why Klopp and Co. wouldn't pursue a move for one of Europe's most sought-after centre-backs.