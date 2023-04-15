Liverpool are likely to be interested in midfielder Matheus Nunes again after they reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Liverpool latest news - Matheus Nunes

It is no secret that Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements in time for next season, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract at the end of the season and the established first-choice trio of Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson getting no younger.

With Bellingham reportedly out of the club's price range as reported by Paul Joyce of The Times this week, a more realistic target could be Nunes, who scored a thunderous half-volley as Wolves edged Chelsea 1-0 at Molineux last weekend. It was his first goal in 26 Premier League appearances so far this season, along with a single assist, as per Transfermarkt.

The win lifted the West Midlands club to 13th in the Premier League table but still only four points from the relegation zone. The Mirror has reported recently that the club has removed the player's £44m release clause while Football Insider claim the player's price tag is around the £50m mark.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Liverpool and Nunes?

Sheth believes Liverpool could renew their interest in Nunes during the summer transfer window,

He told GMS: "If you look at Nunes at Wolves, Liverpool were close to signing him last summer and I think they've kept an eye on him. I just think it's going to depend on what the situation is with his release clause, there had been talk he has a £44 million release clause but we're not privy to the ins and outs of that contract.

"Is there a relegation clause in there? If they stay in the Premier League does the release clause disappear? I think Wolves will have put certain conditions within that contract because they know how highly rated he is. And they know that Liverpool would have wanted him last summer. I'm sure Liverpool will be interested again."

Would Nunes be a good signing for Liverpool?

It's certainly an interesting one given Nunes has taken a while to make his mark at Molineux this season, and has even been left on the bench on occasions by manager Julen Lopetegui.

However, Liverpool don't often miss in the transfer market and the fact they've seemingly been tracking Nunes for a while suggests they see a spot and a potential future for him at Anfield.

He should also cost a much lower fee than Bellingham if he really is available for around £50m, and given the Reds seemingly want more than new addition in the middle of the park he could be the perfect option alongside a slightly more expensive player.