Liverpool could sell Fabio Carvalho towards the end of the transfer window for a considerable fee after Arne Slot made a ruthless call on his future, according to The Telegraph.

The former Fulham youngster has found regular first-team football hard to come by at Anfield since he arrived from Craven Cottage, and spent the 2023/24 season out on loan at RB Leipzig and then Hull City.

He is currently part of the Reds squad out in the United States for their pre-season tour, however, his long-term future is seemingly set to be away from Liverpool with the club open to moving him on.

Liverpool Open to Selling Fabio Carvalho

Reds not entertaining any loan offers

The Portugal Under-21 youth international moved to the Bundesliga on loan at the start of the 2023/24 campaign but struggled to break into the side ahead of Xavi Simons, and made just 15 appearances in all competitions without scoring a goal.

That saw the move terminated early and Carvalho headed to the Championship to join Hull, where he scored nine goals in 20 appearances as they narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

Fabio Carvalho Championship Stats 2023/24 Games 20 Goals 9 Assists 2

Now according to a report by The Telegraph, the Reds will not entertain any more loan offers for the 21-year-old forward this summer but would be open to a permanent sale.

Should he leave it will be towards the end of the transfer window later this month, and the board will demand a "considerable fee" to allow him to leave, with Arne Slot making the decision that he will fall down the pecking order once the new manager has a full contingent to choose from in attack.

That decision comes despite Carvalho impressing during pre-season in the United States, including scoring a brilliant goal in the 2-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday night. His form at Hull saw him described as "outstanding" by Liam Rosenior, but that may not be enough to save his Anfield career.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Fabio Carvalho managed 11 goal involvements for Hull after joining in January, more than any other player.

Joe Gomez Open to Anfield Exit

England star was close to Newcastle switch before a deal collapsed

Another first-team star who could leave Liverpool in this window is defender Joe Gomez, who is open to a move elsewhere after nine seasons with the club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the transfer window that Gomez was set to hold talks with Arne Slot over his future, and he would have wanted to be given assurances over regular first-team football.

However with the emergence of Jarrel Quansah in central defence and Ibrahima Konate likely to be the first-choice partner for Virgil Van Dijk, that leaves him in a peculiar position. He filled in regularly at both full-back positions last season however, but has failed to ever cement himself as first-choice in any position since joining.

