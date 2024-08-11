Highlights Liverpool could still sell 22-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg in this transfer window

They have already rejected one bid from PSV Eindhoven for the player

Journalist Fabrizio Romano says a departure is still possible before this months; deadline

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg could still depart Anfield this summer, despite the club rejecting an opening bid from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a quiet summer on the transfer front for the Reds with no incomings to note. They remain the only team in the Premier League yet to make any new additions to their squad. There has also been little movement in terms of outgoings, but that is expected to ramp up over the coming weeks with a deal agreed with Brentford to sell Fabio Carvalho on Saturday.

Liverpool finished third in the league standings in 2023/24, and new head coach Arne Slot will hope to improve on that next term. The Reds begin the new season away at newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17.

Van den Berg Could Still Depart

The 22-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan

Liverpool youngster Van den Berg could still be in line for a departure this summer, according to journalist Romano. The really fast 22-year-old has been the subject of interest from clubs across Europe, but the Reds have so far rebuffed any offers for the central defender.

It has now been claimed there is still room for movement before the window slams shut at the end of this month. It has previously been reported that Liverpool value Van den Berg at around £20million, so it will likely take a significant fee to tempt the Merseyside club to the table.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“For Van den Berg it could be different [from Joe Gomez]. Liverpool have already rejected a bid from PSV Eindhoven for €10million, plus add-ons. I think there could be movement around Van den Berg, so let’s see what Liverpool will decide in that case.”

Van den Berg joined Liverpool as a youth player from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in 2019. He has had loan spells at Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz, but is yet to nail down a starting place in Liverpool’s first team.

Liverpool ‘Make’ Ben Doak decision

The youngster suffered injury problems last season

Elsewhere, another Liverpool youngster that could be bound for the exit door, albeit only on loan, is winger Ben Doak. The 18-year-old signed for the Reds’ academy from Celtic in 2022, and he’s already started to make a mark in the first team.

However, an injury-ravaged 2023/24 campaign hampered his development and now he’s set to be loaned out in a bid to increase his game time. According to Football Insider, the Reds have decided to sanction a temporary move and one is expected to be completed before the transfer deadline.

Ben Doak career stats for Liverpool in all competitions (including academy games) Stat: Appearances 39 Goals 11 Assists 8 Minutes played 2,439

The article names Brentford, Leicester City, and Southampton as the three Premier League clubs to register an interest in the player. Last season’s injury woes meant Doak missed Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign, despite a surprise call-up from manager Steve Clarke.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.