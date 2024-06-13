Highlights Jeremie Frimpong could leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer and Liverpool are 'very interested' in a transfer.

Leverkusen want to keep Frimpong but after a magnificent season, he is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe.

Liverpool are also interested in PSV's Johan Bakayoko as Mohamed Salah's potential replacement.

Jeremie Frimpong could be on his way out of Bayer Leverkusen this season, with Liverpool reportedly tracking the wing-back sensation ahead of a potential summer move, according to BILD via Sport Witness.

The Dutchman, labelled as 'incredible' by Kyle Walker, played a key role in Leverkusen's emphatic invincible Bundesliga-winning campaign this season and produced 16 goal contributions from the right as the club sealed their first German top-flight title in remarkable style.

Xabi Alonso will no doubt want to keep hold of one of his most important players as Leverkusen prepare for UEFA Champions League football and a title defence, but understandably, Frimpong is attracting major interest from elite clubs across Europe ahead of the new season.

Liverpool 'Very Interested' In Jeremie Frimpong Deal

Arne Slot is looking to make his mark at Anfield

Alonso was Liverpool's top target to replace Jurgen Klopp in the dugout at Anfield this summer but turned down the chance to return to his former club to stick with the Bundesliga champions and his young squad, while Arne Alot was consequently identified as the coach to take the Reds forward.

Frimpong, who has previously admitted Liverpool are a great club, thrived under Alonso during the Spaniard's first season in management and as it turns out, he could be the one heading for Merseyside with the Reds poised to make a move for the 23-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frimping scored 14 goals and produced 12 assists across all competitions for Leverkusen during the 2023/24 season.

There is no doubt that Leverkusen will do everything in their power to keep hold of Frimpong this summer, but there is a worry when it comes to the Dutchman's contract. The player reportedly has a release clause worth just €40 million, but it is set to expire on Friday, June 14 - the first day of Euro 2024.

With the Euros imminent and Frimpong in line for a more attacking role in the Netherlands, team, there is also concern for Leverkusen that more clubs will come calling if he continues to impress on the big stage.

Other clubs interested in the versatile winger's signature include Manchester United and Bayern Munich, although Sport Witness report that Bayern are "hesitant" over a move for the Bundesliga star.

Manchester City also hold an interest in Frimpong and are reportedly eyeing him up to replace Kyle Walker at Etihad Stadium.

Johan Bakayoko Also On Liverpool Radar

The PSV forward is also linked to the Premier League club

Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to sign a new winger, with Mohamed Salah's time at the club set to come to its natural conclusion in the next year or so, if not this summer. In addition to Frimpong, the Reds have also been linked with Johan Bakayoko, who has attracted interest from all over Europe after an impressive season with PSV in the Netherlands.

Burnley and Brentford both failed to capture the Belgian international's signature last year, and they seemed to have missed their chance as Bukayoko is now widely tipped for a move to one of Europe's elite clubs after scoring 14 goals and creating 14 more in 48 games for PSV this term.

In an exclusive chat, Ben Jacobs indicated to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool's interest in the winger is one to watch this summer.

He said: "Bakayoko is one name that Liverpool have scouted, but it doesn't really mean a great deal because clubs scout thousands of players, so we'll wait and see whether that materialises.

"Liverpool decided against Luis Guilherme even though they made a trip over to Brazil in November, and the feeling is that West Ham are in pole position to wrap that one up."