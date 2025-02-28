Liverpool will ‘have to dig deep into their pockets’ if they want to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The Reds are admirers of the Sweden international, but any deal for him is likely to cost at least €60m (£50m) in the next transfer window.

Larsson has played a key role in Frankfurt’s Champions League push this season, but his future remains uncertain even if they qualify for the competition.

The 20-year-old, who joined Frankfurt from Malmo last summer, is under contract in Germany until June 2029.

Liverpool Learn Larsson’s Asking Price

His Frankfurt future remains uncertain

According to fussball.news, Larsson’s summer departure cannot be ruled out if Premier League sides come calling for his signature.

The promising midfielder has admirers at three English clubs, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal named as potential suitors.

If his development continues at the same rate, Larsson’s valuation could even reach €100m (£82m), making him Frankfurt’s biggest-ever sale.

That would surpass the €95m Frankfurt received for Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, as well as their sales of Omar Marmoush and Luka Jovic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Larsson has made 32 appearances for Frankfurt this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Liverpool are anticipating a busy summer transfer window under Arne Slot, with unresolved contract situations likely to play a huge part in their offseason plans.

The Reds have yet to extend deals for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with just over four months left on their agreements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League clubs are monitoring Salah’s situation at Anfield, while Alexander-Arnold has strong admirers at Real Madrid – Los Blancos are even 'obsessed' with the 26-year-old.

Hugo Larsson's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 22 Goals 3 Assists 0 Pass completion % 88.3 Progressive passes per 90 4.48 Minutes played 1,606

