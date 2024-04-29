Highlights Liverpool are targeting Feyenoord duo Lutsharel Geertruida and David Hancko - the latter having had an admiration for the club since childhood.

Hancko could be a solution for Liverpool's defensive needs with Joel Matip's potential departure.

Hancko's versatility as a defender could provide valuable rotation options for Klopp's successor and Hancko's current boss, Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s transfer mill is in full swing with the news that Arne Slot is set to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the dugout at Anfield - and one reported target could be Feyenoord man David Hancko, who has been “crazy about Liverpool” from an early age.

Klopp’s decision to leave at the end of the campaign sent shockwaves through Merseyside back in January, and only now has there been a real breakthrough in talks with the Reds having agreed a fee for Slot with the Rotterdam-based outfit in what will be one of the most expensive transfer fees involving a manager of all-time.

As it the case with a lot of managerial switches, Liverpool have since been linked with players from Feyenoord given the links to Slot, who won the Eredivisie with the club last season; and whilst Lutsharel Geertruida has been touted with a move to Merseyside, it’s Hancko that could be a surprise contender; with Dutch outlet Telegraaf citing that the Slovakian has been a fan of the club since his early years.

Liverpool: David Hancko Transfer Latest

The Reds hold interest in Lutsharel Geertruida but Hancko could also be targeted

The report states that Liverpool are in the market for Geertruida, with the defender wanting to make a huge step in his career, with an exit already being lined up for the Netherlands international - though it’s Hancko that has already received plaudits with vast interest being held in the left-back from Serie A.

Hancko, who grew up in the MSK Zilina academy before making a move to Fiorentina back in 2018, barely featured for the Italian outfit, moving to Czechia to sign for Sparta Prague. A three-year spell in the Czech capital was extremely successful, scoring 14 league goals in just 76 games from defence before joining Feyenoord, where he continues to offer plenty at either end.

Joel Matip is set to depart in the summer and so Slot will likely be looking for at least one defender to help him through the process without too much change - in which Hancko, who has been described as a 'world-class' defender, could be the man to do so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite scoring six goals from defence, Hancko is only Feyenoord's sixth-top scorer this season under Arne Slot - with Geertruida scoring seven.

Having already made 37 appearances for his country at the age of just 26 - and with Slovakia having qualified for Euro 2024 - Hancko could use this summer’s tournament in Germany to catapult his name way up the list of potential targets at Anfield. His agent has also recently confirmed that they are in talks with Liverpool regarding a potential move.

David Hancko's Chances of Playing for Liverpool

The defender could replace a long-serving star at Anfield

Hancko will probably find it hard to displace Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the back for Liverpool should he move to Merseyside in the summer, though with Joe Gomez likely to be another back-up, the Slovakian could slot into Liverpool's side as a rotation centre-back. Jarell Quansah is an up-and-coming name who has done well in Liverpool's ranks given his rapid rise this season but the defender may be best suited to a loan spell away from the club where he will play week in, week out.

The Slovakian is also capable of playing on the left-hand side, and if Andy Robertson is injured, he could also act as a utility player should Kostas Tsimikas need competition on the wider areas of defence.

