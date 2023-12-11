Highlights Liverpool could look to sign a No.6 and a defender in the January transfer window to avoid shortages in those positions at Anfield, with Jonathan Tah a target.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds side currently sit top of the 2023/24 Premier League, having already secured their progression to the last-16 of the Europa League.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier and £60m-rated midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Liverpool could bolster their ranks by signing a No.6 and a defender in the winter window to avoid being caught short in those positions, with Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah a target, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers potential additions at Anfield in January.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds side sit top of the 2023/24 Premier League after 16 games of the season and have already secured their progression to the last-16 stage of the Europa League.

Liverpool have challenged for the league title several times over the past five years but slipped to a disappointing fifth-placed finish last term. However, sensible recruitment in the 2023 summer transfer window has enabled the Merseyside giants to compete at the top of the table as we near the halfway stage of the Premier League season.

Liverpool’s impressive summer transfer window

Following the departures of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo after the 2022/23 season, Liverpool were desperate for a midfield rebuild. Klopp’s side had just slipped to a fifth-place Premier League finish, ensuring they would miss out on qualification for the Champions League for the first time since 2016. However, Liverpool saw this as an opportunity to revamp their options in the middle of the park, signing four players, which offered a range of youthful exuberance and experience.

The Reds secured the addition of Brighton & Hove Albion’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister in June before RB Leipzig’s Dominic Szoboszlai and VfB Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo followed. On Deadline Day, Liverpool acquired the signature of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, ensuring that the summer transfer window’s focus on a midfield rebuild had been achieved.

The market has given Klopp’s side a fresh sense of impetus during the 2023/24 campaign, with their 2-1 turnaround victory at Crystal Palace on the 9th December ensuring they would reach the Premier League summit after 16 games. In November, Jones claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Szoboszlai is already worth close to £100m, having made an impressive start to his career at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 (11-12-23) Output Squad rank Average rating 7.11 =4th Goals 2 =5th Shots per game 1.9 =3rd Pass success rate 88.3% 9th Tackles per game 1.3 6th Key passes per game 2 4th Dribbles per game 0.9 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Dean Jones on Liverpool

Heading into the 2024 winter transfer window, Jones thinks there’s a possibility Liverpool will “dip into the market” as there is potential for them to get short in defence and in the No.6 position. The transfer insider believes Leverkusen centre-back Tah and OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, valued at a combined £59m, represent interesting targets. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“There has always been a chance that Liverpool will dip into the market in January because in defence and at No.6, it has looked like there is potential for them to be caught short in terms of real quality. If we think back to Arsenal last season, where they put themselves in a very strong position in the league but then had to start playing the likes of Rob Holding in big games, it began to unravel. You must try to protect yourselves from that as best as possible, and that’s why this Joel Matip situation must be addressed. “There aren’t really any options in England that will suit Liverpool, but in Europe, some situations could work out for them. I think Tah is an interesting target, and so is Todibo, but both of their sides in Germany and France are having such good seasons, you wonder if and how a transfer could open up.”

Liverpool transfer news, including Maximilian Beier and Joao Palhinha interest

With the 2024 winter transfer window upon us, Klopp will be considering how to strengthen his squad further as he considers the possibility of increasing their stranglehold on the Premier League title. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said Liverpool are interested in signing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old has reportedly gained the attention of “many top clubs” from England, who have enquired about his services.

Beier is expected to leave Hoffenheim in the summer of 2024, having scored six goals and registered four assists across the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign. The centre-forward, who aims to be part of Germany’s squad for Euro 2024, reportedly has a release clause worth €35m (£30m).

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United have joined many top clubs interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January. The 28-year-old was on the verge of completing a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window, but a move fell through at the eleventh hour. Fulham would expect a fee of around £60m to allow Palhinha to leave Craven Cottage in the new year, but the Portugal international could represent an ideal option to fill the no.6 role in Klopp’s side.

Liverpool travel to Union Saint-Gilloise in their final Europa League group stage game of the 2023/24 season, having already secured their place at the top of the group. The Reds then host arch-rivals Manchester United on 17th December, hoping to replicate the 7-0 shellacking they handed out to the Red Devils following their last meeting at Anfield.