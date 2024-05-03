Highlights Liverpool are targeting a new centre-back due to Joel Matip's imminent departure, and they are considering signing William Pacho.

Liverpool will almost certainly sign a centre-back in the summer given Joel Matip is set to depart the Anfield club upon the expiration of his contract - and reports linking Eintracht Frankfurt defender William Pacho have surfaced, upon the condition that Liverpool loan the youngster back to the Bundesliga outfit.

Matip has been a mainstay in Liverpool's team for quite some time, having been one of Jurgen Klopp's first signings - and he currently sits as the longest-serving star in their side. But with the former Schalke man expected to leave at the end of the campaign, alongside reports suggesting that Joe Gomez is keen to leave this summer too, other defenders have been touted to replace him in the Anfield ranks - including the likes of Feyenoord man Lutsharel Geertruida and Sporting Lisbon supremo Goncalo Inacio.

However, with Pacho's rise to stardom being one of the many success stories in the Bundesliga this season, he could be on the move to Merseyside - as long as Liverpool loan him back in the process according to BILD.

William Pacho: Transfer News Latest

Pacho has been linked with a multitude of clubs this summer

The report states that Liverpool are looking for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window thanks to Matip's expected departure - and with the Cameroonian star's contract ending at Anfield after almost a decade of services, incoming boss Arne Slot could have found his man with Pacho being on their shortlist ahead of a potential move.

Despite Liverpool having an interest in the 22-year-old, they would like to see him develop before joining up in the Anfield ranks in 2025, though that won't deter them from hoping to seal a deal for the Ecuadorian early in the summer market before his transfer value increases. And, to combat their fears that he needs another year of regular first-team football before making the full switch into their first-team, the Reds are proposing that their bid would see him spend another year at Frankfurt to heighten his ability and fulfil his potential.

Pacho only joined Frankfurt in July from Royal Antwerp under Dino Toppmoller's leadership, and he remains the player with the most appearances for the 2022 Europa League winners this season with 29 outings in the Bundesliga and 41 in all competitions. His performances have garnered interest from across Europe - including Arsenal - though Liverpool are seemingly in the front seat with the club ready to make a move for his services.

Pacho's rise from the Belgian League has been superb and he has been called "top-class" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X, with Toppmoller also labelling him as "potentially world-class" in a glowing recommendation of his South American star. The Frankfurt boss said:

"He's doing a great job, and is getting better all the time. He's really reliable and has world-class potential."

Pacho Loan Back to Frankfurt Would Be Ideal For Liverpool

Pacho could be a perfect buy for Liverpool by the conditions set out

Barring a late collapse, Frankfurt look set to finish sixth in the Bundesliga table, which would reward them with Europa League group-stage football as a result of German success in Europe this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Pacho has made 10 appearances for Ecuador, scoring twice.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both made the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the pair avoiding defeat in their respective first legs, whilst so-far unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen are set to enter battle in the semi-finals of the Europa League. As a result, this has handed the Bundesliga five spaces in the Champions League, with Frankfurt missing out in sixth.

It would be an added bonus for Liverpool if Pacho was to feature in continental competition, as it would only add to the experience of the Colombian in terms of his development - and at a club that he is evidently comfortable at in Frankfurt, there would be no better place for Pacho to further learn his craft.

