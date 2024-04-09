Highlights Liverpool's manager search continues with no final decision made, Amorim a frontrunner but surprises possible.

Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann were considered before, Zidane linked, but Amorim leads the pack currently.

Liverpool must choose Klopp's successor carefully to avoid pitfalls like Man Utd and Arsenal faced post-Ferguson and Wenger.

Liverpool's search for a manager is continuing the further we go into the season after Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season - though their final decision hasn't been made just yet, with journalist Ben Jacobs stating that a surprise appointment can't be ruled out amid the focus on Ruben Amorim.

Amorim is the frontrunner at the moment, with reports suggesting that the club have sorted a 'verbal agreement' for his services - though others have stated those are wide of the mark, leaving fans in limbo as to who their new manager will be. But whilst the Portuguese boss is dominating headlines, Jones thinks that other candidates could be in the running until the last minute due to how Liverpool operate.

Liverpool still searching for Klopp successor

Little progress has been made

Before a move for Amorim, it was Xabi Alonso that was expected to take over the Anfield throne with his superb stint at Bayer Leverkusen opening eyes around the continent. But his decision to stay at Leverkusen meant the Reds were forced to look elsewhere.

Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with a move to Merseyside, with the Germany boss admitting that he would be open to a move away from the national setup and a return to club football likely beckons for him in the future. With EURO 2024 over in mid-July, that could be the perfect timing for him to move to Liverpool, though the Reds may want somebody in by then.

Zinedine Zidane has also been linked to the club, though his managerial future remains in the dark having not managed anybody other than Real Madrid in his career. Elsewhere, there is little substance to other names that have cropped up - which leaves Amorim as the main suggestion to take over the current Carabao Cup holders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have won eight trophies under Jurgen Klopp in nine seasons, including the Premier League and another Champions League

Jacobs: Don't Rule Out a Liverpool Surprise

Ben Jacobs says Liverpool could have a trick up their sleeves

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Liverpool are keeping their cards open in terms of appointing a new manager - but there could be a surprise by potentially not appointing Amorim. He said...

"They obviously shortlist and do their due diligence and work out who they like, but then they keep an open mind, right the way until the end of the process. And in the process. there's freedom for everybody to challenge and it will be led by Richard Hughes. “But there'll be lots of others inputting as well. And this is why with a lot of things that Liverpool do, even if there appears to be a favourite, and Amorim clearly is one of the leading contenders, you can never rule out a surprise - just because of the manner in which Liverpool work."

Liverpool Need to Choose Their New Manager Carefully

The Reds are one of the top teams in Europe

With Liverpool already being one of the best teams in the world, they don't want to go down the route that Manchester United and Arsenal originally took when replacing legendary managers.

Sir Alex Ferguson was replaced by David Moyes, who recorded United's worst Premier League finish in his first season at the club and was sacked before the campaign even ended. Meanwhile, Arsenal appointed Unai Emery who was a failure at the Emirates Stadium - and only now have they recovered with the appointment of Mikel Arteta, whilst United haven't come close to a league title for a decade.

Any avoidance of that would be ideal for the Reds; and so more due diligence to get the right man in would be the best course of action.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt