Highlights Mohammed Kudus could be a target for Liverpool this summer with a potential release clause in his West Ham contract.

Liverpool could be tempted to trigger that clause should Mohamed Salah leave Anfield.

Kudus has attracted interest from other top clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Liverpool target Mohammed Kudus is believed to have a release clause in his West Ham United contract, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Kudus is a potential target for the Reds this summer after an impressive season at the London club, as Mohamed Salah's future remains still undecided.

The Egyptian could move on after seven years on Merseyside, which would leave Liverpool in search of a right-sided attacker for next season.

Kudus Could Have a Release Clause

The winger has impressed during his time at the Hammers

Kudus’ top performances for the Claret and Blues this season have attracted interest from several top clubs, but the Hammers will likely demand a sizeable fee for their star attacker who joined for £38m last summer.

However, the presence of a release clause would allow a team to swoop in and secure Kudus’ services, with West Ham incapable of fighting back.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“It’s very difficult to get a clear gauge on the terms of any release clause that is in the contract as no one involved is really confirming anything. The foundations of the story seem concrete so my hunch is to believe that there is a trigger figure involved somewhere along the line. "It’ll be interesting to find out what the level of it is and when it kicks in. If it is reasonable then you can imagine he might open up as a potential target for Liverpool, if Salah does end up leaving after all."

Liverpool Should Take Advantage of Kudus' Contract

Salah could depart the Reds in the coming months

Much will likely depend on Salah’s situation at the Reds at the end of the season. With the 31-year-old being the subject of speculation in terms of his future at Anfield, his departure would leave a gaping hole on the right side of the Reds’ attack.

If Salah is to leave, Liverpool would be well inclined to pay Kudus’ release clause, should he have one, and if it's of good value to the Reds.

Kudus has proven already that he can cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League, with 13 goals and assists in 30 league matches during his maiden year in England. At just 23, there’s plenty of scope for the Ghanaian to continue to develop and flourish into a top winger at the Merseyside club.

Even if Salah commits his future to Liverpool, the former Chelsea man is approaching his 32nd birthday and it won’t be long before the Reds start seeking a successor to the Egyptian. Therefore, it could make sense to secure Kudus’ services while the opportunity is there.

Kudus Has Plenty of Clubs Chasing Him

Several clubs are interested in the winger

Aside from Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all reportedly in the race to sign Kudus this summer.

With United planning a major squad overhaul, they may see the wide man as the perfect Antony replacement, should the winger depart the club.

There are set to be several changes at the Hammers in the coming months, with David Moyes likely to depart, along with Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell.

Kudus may feel it's time to take the next step in his promising career, and if there is a release clause in his contract at the Hammers, he may have a few clubs to pick from.