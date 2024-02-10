Highlights Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool regained their position at the top of the Premier League table with a less-than-composed 3-1 win over Burnley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold broke the Premier League record for most assists by a defender with his 58th assist, usurping teammate Andy Robertson.

Alexander-Arnold's passing ability has made him irreplaceable in Liverpool's system, and he still has plenty of room to improve at just 25 years old.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool managed to regain their place at the summit of the Premier League with a less-than-routine 3-1 win over Burnley, all while Trent-Alexander Arnold enjoyed a record-breaking afternoon. A statement of intent from the German tactician and his players was in need after they lost 3-1 to Arsenal last weekend, with fellow title chasers Manchester City cruising to a 2-0 win against Everton earlier, courtesy of an Erling Haaland brace.

Diogo Jota, who is deputising on the right in Mohamed Salah’s absence, opened the scoring in the 31st minute, as he latched onto Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint delivery from a corner. Defender Dara O’Shea drew proceedings level with a well-placed header on the cusp of half-time. Although the momentum swung in the way of the Clarets, Luis Diaz regained the one-goal cushion for the Reds seven minutes after the interval.

VAR was checked whether Aaron Ramsey had been fouled in the build-up, but Burnley's complaints were quickly dismissed by the team at Stockley Park – and the Colombian winger, who notched his fifth domestic strike of the campaign - was able to finally celebrate. It was Darwin Nunez who sealed the deal for the Reds on the 78-minute mark by heading home past James Trafford.

Alexander-Arnold marks Premier League history with assist

Right-back overtook Andy Robertson

Despite being hooked at half-time for Harvey Elliott, who managed to bag a duo of assists upon his introduction, Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint corner for Jota marked the 58th assist of his Premier League career – the most from a defender in the division’s history. The Englishman, 25, has been renowned in English – and even perhaps European – circles for his ball-playing abilities and in his 301st game in Liverpool colours, he entered Premier League folklore.

Interestingly enough, he has finally pipped his teammate and full-back partner, Andy Robertson, for the top spot. The passing range of the Liverpool-born ace is simply irreplaceable - and has even forced Klopp to alter his system to fit around his in-possession qualities. Having met the 58-assist mark in almost 50 fewer games than his Anfield colleague, the right-back will have no issue retiring as the number one on the list - as long as he remains on the red half of Merseyside, that is. On the basis that he is still just 25 and arguably yet to hit his pomp, there is so much of his game to come.

Top 10 Premier League defenders - all-time assists Position Player Assist tally 1st Trent Alexander-Arnold 58 2nd Andy Robertson 57 3rd Leighton Baines 53 4th Graeme Le Saux 44 5th Antonio Valencia 39 6th Ian Harte 36 7th Andy Hinchcliffe 36 8th Cesar Azpilicueta 35 9th Gary Neville 35 10th Dan Petrescu 33 All statistics per Premier League - correct as of 10/02/24

The best part of his record-breaking domestic assist tally has come from his by-trade position at right-back, with his willingness to advance and deliver ball after ball has become a feeding frenzy for the likes of Salah, Jota and Nunez - even Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino back in the day benefitted from his outrageous ability to put a cross on six pence. Now that he has been offered license to roam and make the extra body in the centre of the park in possession, the vice-captain will only have more opportunities to provide for his teammates to come his way.

Liverpool in pole position in title race

Arsenal and Man City have game in hand

As alluded to, Klopp's well-rehearsed side are now in pole position in terms of the three-horse Premier League title race alongside Arsenal and Manchester City. While Pep Guardiola is looking to become the first side in English top flight history to win four domestic titles on the trot, Klopp and Mikel Arteta will be going head-to-head to see who will be able to dethrone the Spaniard, who is - inarguably - one of the best managers in world football.

To boost the Reds, ex-City defender Joleon Lescott claimed that Klopp's men are more likely to go toe-to-toe with his former club and highlighted their ability to go on long-winning runs as to why they are still - as things stand in the current title race - a cut above the north Londoners. He said:

“I think the way that them and Liverpool have created a new norm in regards to getting a third of the points that you need to win the league in a 10-game spell, and Arsenal not doing that as we can see, that's the fact that doesn't make Arsenal as strong a contender as Liverpool.”

The Anfield-based outfit are currently two and five points above City and Arsenal, respectively, though they do both have a game in hand. The Gunners travel across the capital to face West Ham United at the London Stadium tomorrow as they look to better their chances of glory after finishing five points off the pace last time out. Liverpool, currently top, have to continue to worry about their own results to ensure that Klopp has the best chance of the perfect send-off after announcing that this season will be his last at the helm of the six-time European champions.