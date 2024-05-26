Highlights Liverpool may focus on signing Leeds winger Summerville instead of Newcastle's Gordon as Salah's future remains uncertain.

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, but according to a report from 90min, they are unlikely to pursue a move for the former Everton man. Instead, the Reds could now make a summer approach for Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville.

With Mohamed Salah's future at the club uncertain, Liverpool could be in the market for an additional winger in the summer transfer window. The Egyptian international is out of contract in 2025, so they may have to prepare for life without the former Chelsea forward.

The Reds have now confirmed that Arne Slot will be joining the club in June, replacing the outgoing Jurgen Klopp, so their full attention will be turning to bringing in reinforcements when the market opens later this year.

Liverpool Focusing on Summerville Over Gordon

The Reds want a winger this summer

According to a report from 90min, Liverpool could make a summer approach to sign Leeds winger Summerville. The 22-year-old Dutchman has had an outstanding season in the Championship, producing 20 goals and a further 10 assists across 47 games for Leeds. Liverpool has been linked with Newcastle United's Gordon in recent weeks, but according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, writing for 90min, the Merseyside club are now unlikely to pursue his signature.

Securing Summerville's signature may not be straightforward. Leeds United will likely be reluctant to let go of one of their star players. The Dutch forward, described as 'unplayable' by Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, is one of Daniel Farke's prized assets, and the Leeds boss will undoubtedly be looking to plan ahead with him in his side.

Crysencio Summerville Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 43 19 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Summerville's contributions this season speak for themselves, and there's no doubt he's ready to ply his trade in the Premier League once again. The 22-year-old did ply his trade in England's top flight with Leeds before their relegation, but a campaign in the Championship has seen his development shoot through the roof.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Adam Armstrong (34) and Sammie Szmodics (31) managed more goals and assists combined in the Championship during the 2023/2024 season.

Leroy Sane Also a Target for Liverpool

Al-Ittihad want to sign Salah this summer

According to a report from Rudy Galetti for Tribal Football, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are preparing a 'monster offer' to sign Salah during the summer transfer window. As a result, the Merseyside outfit could be forced to find a replacement when the market opens.

The article also claims that the Reds could now target Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, whose contract expires in 2025. The German forward is no strange to playing in the Premier League having been at Manchester City before his move to the Bundesliga, and there's no doubt he would be a signing that would excite the supporters at Anfield.

All stats courtesy of FBref