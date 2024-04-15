Highlights Liverpool's recent defeats have highlighted major defensive flaws for Jurgen Klopp's side.

BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer says three of the Reds' starting backline were run ragged against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Andy Robertson escaped criticism following a more positive performance from the Scottish left-back.

It is a difficult time for Liverpool, with back-to-back shock defeats at Anfield in the space of four days last week. The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday evening, with a poor defensive display and hints of complacency creeping into Jurgen Klopp's team.

That was followed up by an unexpected 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. A goal from Eberechi Eze after 14 minutes separated the two teams, meaning Liverpool conceded four goals without reply at Anfield in a matter of days. The result leaves Liverpool third in the Premier League table, two points behind new league leaders Manchester City.

The Liverpool defence was "run ragged" by Crystal Palace attackers over the weekend, according to BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer. The former Newcastle and England striker was scathing of the Reds back line that included Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, though he did exclude full-back Andrew Robertson from his criticism.

Shearer: Liverpool 'Tormented' by Palace

Andy Robertson was the only defender to escape the dressing down

Shearer was singing the praises of the Palace attackers, notably goalscorer Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta. He said they "combined superbly" against Liverpool, praising the latter for his "strength and physical presence" in the number nine role.

Turning to his critcism of the Liverpool defence, Shearer wrote on the BBC: "Together they tormented Liverpool's back four and, other than Robertson, I thought the Reds' defence was really run ragged, particularly in the first half. There have not been many times this season where anyone has been able to say that."

Shearer also praised Palace's Adam Wharton, "the best midfielder on the pitch", goalkeeper Dean Henderson and the Eagles' back line. They certainly caused Liverpool problems and that will be a major concern for the title run-in between now and May 19.

Match stats: Liverpool 0-1 Palace Liverpool Palace 70% Possession 30% 21 Shots 8 6 Shots on target 5 11 Corners 1 10 Fouls 10 1 Yellow cards 1

Klopp Agrees With Shearer

In his post-match assessment following the defeat to Palace, Klopp agreed with Shearer that their first half performance was not up to the standards expected, saying the goal they conceded and the manner of it "cannot happen" in a game.

"The first half was absolutely not good enough," he said. We lost conviction from the last game [against Atalanta]. We concede the goal, which is a horrible goal. A completely free player in the six-yard box, that cannot happen."

He added: "If we play like that in the first half, why should we win the league? If we play like we did in the second half, we can win football games. If we can win football games, then we will see how many we can win."

Klopp also noted that criticism of his team during this difficult period is "fine and right", and is something that he, his staff and his players have to "deal with". Their next game is a trip to Italy for the second leg of their tie against Atalanta. They then travel to west London for a Premier League game against Fulham on Sunday. Three days later, they play in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Reds supporters will certainly be expecting their current dip to be a thing of the past by then.

Match statistics from BBC Sport.