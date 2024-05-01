Highlights Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones may not suit Arne Slot's style when he arrives at Anfield.

Slot has an emphasis on quick, attacking football which may challenge Jones' tendency to hold possession for too long.

At 23 years of age, Jones still has plenty of time to adapt his game under a new manager.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones may not suit incoming boss Arne Slot’s ‘dynamic’ style of play, according to a report by the Athletic.

Jones has established himself as one of the Reds’ most consistent midfielders over the past 18 months under Jurgen Klopp, but with the German soon to depart, the academy graduate may have to tweak his playing style.

With Slot set to take over from Klopp, the Dutchman may ask Jones to change his game to suit Liverpool’s new approach, which is reliant on swift passing and off-the-ball movement.

Jones Tends to Hold Onto Possession

Dribbling is one of the best aspects of his game

While Jones’ standout attribute is his dribbling and ability to glide past opponents, this can lead to the ball being turned over in the middle of the park which can cause problems defensively.

Athletic writer Andy Jones wrote:

'The concern with Jones at times is his tendency not to move the ball quickly enough. That can be a positive because losing possession constantly opens up transition opportunities for the opposition, but this may not suit Slot, who wants to play dynamic, attacking football.'

With the Reds’ full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson often playing high up the pitch, turnovers can prove deadly and allow opponents to counterattack quickly with a numerical advantage.

This has proved costly at times in the past, and can nullify Liverpool's own threat with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz's pace in wide positions not being used effectively.

Slot’s Style is Reliant on Moving The Ball Quickly

Dutch tactician's philosophy is key reason behind Feyenoord’s success

Slot has developed a style of play at Feyenoord which is reliant on players moving the ball sharply to create space for their teammates.

In the Eredivisie, he guided the Dutch giants to the league title last season, but Feyenoord are currently in second position, 12 points clear of FC Twente in third.

Slot adopts a 4-2-3-1 formation, with a double pivot in front of the back four and a number 10 behind the central striker. Jones will need to show Slot that he can be trusted with the ball if he wants to nail down a regular spot in the side, whether from the left or in a more central role.

While there is of course benefits to Jones' dribbling and tendency to hold onto possession, one being that it can draw opponents out of their position and create space for others, recognising the right moment to release the ball to a teammate is a key trait that the Liverpudlian must show his new boss.

Jones Can Adapt His Game to Suit Slot

The talented midfielder has proven he can play this way

Since Jones’ senior debut for the Reds in 2019, he has continued to adapt and undertake new roles and positions in the team.

From playing on the left-hand side and cutting infield, to playing further forward and even deeper at times, the academy graduate has demonstrated his eagerness to learn and do whatever the team needs at different moments.

At times, he can frustrate with his need to have several touches of the ball before moving it on, but there is no doubt that season by season, his decision-making is improving.

Still just 23, Jones has plenty of maturing and development to go through, and if Slot can help adapt his game to suit the 45-year-old's style, while retaining the midfielder’s natural dribbling skill, he could play a big part under the Dutch tactician in the coming years.