Liverpool like Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers the list of potential replacements for Jorg Schmadtke at Anfield.

The Reds are set for a summer of upheaval later in 2024, with manager Jurgen Klopp departing Merseyside as the club prepare for a significant summer of changes.

Liverpool have enjoyed tremendous success over the tenure of Klopp and will have to think carefully about replacing his staff and sporting director ahead of the 2024/25 season. Ashworth has enjoyed success at Newcastle, and it would be a big loss for the Tyneside outfit if he left for another Premier League club.

Liverpool set for summer of change

Liverpool will have a massive task in the next few months as they prepare for life without Klopp. The German head coach’s departure also means that several of his coaching staff will depart alongside him, as will Schmadtke's impending exit. The sporting director only arrived at Anfield in May 2023 but may have chosen to leave, having learned of Klopp’s decision to leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Schmadtke has played a vital role in rebuilding Liverpool’s midfield during the 2023 summer transfer market, replacing key players such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson with Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai. In August 2023, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the current sporting director was a tremendous influence in luring Endo to the Premier League.

Following the announcement that Schmadtke will leave Merseyside, Liverpool must also consider their shortlist of new sporting directors, which may take priority over appointing a new head coach. The Reds had been linked with a move for Paul Mitchell after his departure from AS Monaco was confirmed in October 2023.

However, former sporting director Julian Ward is unlikely to be reappointed following his departure from Anfield in 2023 after stepping into the highly-rated Michael Edwards’ shoes. The latter has also been approached to make a return to Liverpool but snubbed any potential reappointment, having walked away from the role in the summer of 2022.

All signs lead to an attempt to attract Ashworth to the sporting director position at Anfield, who is also generating interest from Manchester United. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief has operated in the same role at St. James’ Park since the summer of 2022, where his dealings were influential in Newcastle’s ability to pip Liverpool to a Champions League qualification spot during the 2022/23 season. However, the 52-year-old may feel that a move to Liverpool would be the step up to a European giant that could tickle his fancy.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 319 Wins 200 Draws 74 Losses 45 Goals For 680 Goals Against 314 Manager of the Month awards 9 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 09-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool move for Ashworth is not ‘beyond the realms of possibility’

Jacobs can’t see Liverpool returning for Ward, who is a candidate to take the sporting director role at Manchester United. The journalist is unconvinced that the Reds would move for Mitchell but wouldn’t be surprised by an Ashworth appointment. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't see Liverpool returning for Ward because he's left more recently. That's a Manchester United candidate. I don't think Ashworth is beyond the realms of possibility because he's liked by Liverpool. I also think there's less chance that Liverpool will come in for Mitchell because they've looked at him in the past and chose not to move. So, it would be surprising if they returned for him.”

Liverpool news on sporting director and manager targets

With a quiet 2024 winter transfer window firmly behind Liverpool, the six-time European Cup winners must now focus on a potential change in staff and management at Anfield. On the pitch, the Reds are also in the hunt for the Premier League title, whilst a treble of Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes is still possible.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th February) that current West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten would find it difficult to say no to Liverpool if they approached him for a similar role at Anfield. The German has only been involved at the London Stadium since the 2023 summer transfer window, but reported difficulties in his relationship with head coach David Moyes could see a parting of ways in the capital.

Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT (7th February) that current Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is the ‘outstanding candidate’ to replace Klopp this summer. The Spanish head coach is managing the Bundesliga outfit in a title race with Bayern Munich and has a Europa League last-16 tie to look forward to in March.