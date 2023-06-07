Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister could begin to provide Darwin Nunez with the service he needs to score goals at Anfield, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his Reds squad after missing out on Champions League football next season.

Liverpool news – Darwin Nunez

After weeks of speculation, Liverpool have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion star Mac Allister, who will cost the Reds a paltry £35m this summer.Meanwhile, Nunez has endured a mixed first season at Anfield following his signing from Benfica, in a deal which could eventually reach £85m.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently hinted to GIVEMESPORT that the £140,000 per-week earner was signed as a player for the future rather than just for an immediate impact this term.

And Machin has suggested that Nunez, like all centre-forwards, needs service and believes the striker will hit the ground running if Mac Allister provides him with the opportunities in front of goals.

What has Machin said about the impact of Mac Allister’s signing on Nunez at Liverpool?

Asked if Mac Allister could get the best out of Nunez at Anfield, Machin told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's going to be interesting to see with Darwin Nunez because he’s scored as many goals in his first season as Sadio Mane did in his first season for Liverpool. So, there are great building blocks there.

“Centre-forwards need service, and we're seeing a bit with Trent Alexander-Arnold. If Klopp can get Thiago back into the team and Alexis Mac Allister in and around there as well, then it stands to reason that Nunez will get better service, and he's the kind of guy that I think he'll hit the ground running once he starts to get that kind of service again. So, he could help.”

Could Nunez improve if Mac Allister signs for Liverpool?

Nunez, whom Klopp is backed to turn into a “monster” by the Liverpool Echo’s Charlotte Coates, hasn’t endured an awful season at Anfield and will feel he has played at a level to build on next season.

The 16-cap Uruguay international bagged an impressive 15 goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances this term, indicating that he still has the potential to become a top-level Premier League striker.

However, with Mohamed Salah, as well as full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, being the only regular source of assists in the top flight for the Reds, Nunez will hope Mac Allister’s arrival will provide him with more opportunities from the middle.

The 5 foot 9 star ranks in the top 20% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (2.15) over the last 365 days, according to FBref, suggesting the Reds could operate through the middle of the park regularly.

Therefore, Nunez could be in for a more fruitful season in front of goal next term as the Reds look to return to challenging for major honours.