Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been told to improve his goalscoring numbers after a poor start to the season under Arne Slot, as The Times journalist Martin Hardy has tipped the striker to finally ‘seize his moment’ at Anfield.

The Uruguayan was named in Slot’s starting line-up for just the third time against Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday night but failed to get on the scoresheet once more in the 2-0 home victory, after his early effort was ruled out for offside.

Slot withdrew Nunez after 61 minutes in what was another frustrating evening for the 25-year-old, who has scored just once in seven appearances this season, in the Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Slot rushed to the Uruguayan’s defence after the match, pointing out that Nunez might have been more prolific at the start of the term had he played more minutes:

“I think in the first hour, we didn’t create a lot of chances for him as well because we missed out on the last pass on numerous occasions.”

Goals either side of half-time from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah saw the Reds claim a 2-0 victory over the Serie A side on Wednesday, making it two wins from two in Europe this season.

Nunez Tipped to End Goalscoring Woes

‘When is he going to seize his moment?’

Hardy, speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, questioned when Nunez will finally put an end to his goal-scoring troubles and suggested he is among Liverpool players that will have ‘question marks’ over them after a troubled start to the season under Arne Slot:

“And you're looking at Darwin Nunez, and you're still thinking, when is he going to seize his moment? As he got just the one goal this season, and he started up front tonight. “So there are certain players I'm sure that will have question marks over them under Arne Slot, and we will see how it develops. But yeah, it's not been a bad start.”

Under contract at Anfield until 2028, Nunez was heavily linked with a summer exit from Liverpool, with reports claiming Barcelona were among potential suitors for the Uruguayan in the previous transfer window.

Regarded as ‘Jurgen Klopp’s signing', the Uruguayan put pen to paper on a long-term deal on his arrival from Benfica two years ago, in a deal worth £85m.

Nunez has so far failed to live up to his price tag on Merseyside, netting just 34 goals in 103 appearances for Liverpool, averaging one every 168 minutes of play.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 36 11 8 Europa League 10 5 1 FA Cup 3 1 1 EFL Cup 5 1 3

Liverpool Could Rival Man United

In Jarrad Branthwaite pursuit

Liverpool are firm admirers of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and could hijack Man United’s plans to pursue the Toffees centre-back in 2025, according to MailOnline.

The Anfield hierarchy are rumoured to be pondering a move for the 22-year-old as soon as January, offering Everton a fee closer to their £70m-plus valuation, which Man United fell short of in the summer transfer window.

According to MailOnline, Branthwaite is unlikely to pen a fresh contract with Everton despite the looming takeover at Goodison Park.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-10-24.