Highlights Barcelona eye Liverpool's Darwin Nunez to replace Lewandowski, despite concerns over his inefficiency in front of goal.

Nunez's work ethic is admired by fans and is considered a low-cost option due to Barca's financial constraints and La Liga's salary cap.

While Nunez shows promise with 11 goals this season, critics doubt his ability to match Lewandowski's prolific goalscoring record.

Spanish giants Barcelona are eyeing up a shock summer move for Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez, according to The Sun, as Xavi and his entourage plan to replace the talismanic Robert Lewandowski.

The Uruguayan has been a divisive figure among the Anfield faithful since joining for a club record £85 million in the summer of 2022, with his substandard conversion rate being among the many worries.

Still just 24 years of age, Artigas-born Nunez has recorded 33 goals and 17 assists in 93 outings in a Liverpool strip and his tally for the current season sits at 11 goals and eight assists.

However, amid news that Barcelona are in dire need of a squad shake-up, the former Benfica man, thanks to his low wage demands, has been earmarked as a potential successor for Lewandowski ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona Eye Nunez For Financial Reasons

La Liga salary cap may force Barca’s hand

While Nunez has obvious deficiencies in his game, his work ethic has been praised by fans and pundits alike and Barcelona, according to the report, are not only willing to meet Liverpool’s price tag, but they also feel like he is capable of taking over from Lewandowski’s duties.

In terms of Lewandowski, the 148-cap Poland international still has two years to run on his current contract, but the fact that La Liga imposed a £175 million salary cap earlier this season may force his employers to offload him once July hits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's second-highest goalscorer of all time, having notched 344 strikes in 375 games.

Since arriving at the Nou Camp in a deal worth £42.5 million from Bayern Munich back in the summer of 2022, Lewandowski - who is still considered one of the best strikers in world football - has remained one of Barcelona’s highest-earning stars amid their ongoing financial difficulties.

And despite Nunez pocketing a healthy £140,000-per-week, making him one of the best-paid assets at Anfield, his take home is still considerably less than the Barcelona centre forward, who has chalked up 57 goals and 17 assists in 91 outings since his arrival.

Nunez and Lewandowski's 23/24 League Stats Compared Stat Nunez Lewandowski Appearances 22(11) 28(3) Goals 11 17 Assists 8 8 Shots per game 3.2 2.8 Dribbles per game 0.5 0.5 Key passes per game 1 0.8 Overall rating 6.97 7.18

The Sun’s report also insists that Nunez is keen to play for the Spanish outfit one day but, regardless, is still happy to continue plying his trade for the Merseysiders.

Before Benfica acquired his services from Almeria in 2020, Barcelona were adamant they had completed a deal for the now 24-year-old, but they fell short at the final hurdle as the Portuguese giants managed to strike a deal.

Nunez’s Wastefulness In Front of Goal

Arne Slot could look to upgrade

The question is: can Nunez match Lewandowski’s goalscoring output? Admittedly, in his second season at Anfield, the improvements in his all-round play have been evident, but whether he is on par with the Pole in terms of his prowess in front of goal is questionable.

The Athletic’s Simon Hughes recently suggested that Arne Slot, who will succeed the much-beloved Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, must try and upgrade on Nunez this summer amid criticism over his potency.

There’s no doubt that he has progressed well, while not establishing himself as a reliable source of goals, since arriving in 2022 – but his 19.4% conversion rate of big chances this term is the lowest among any striker in Europe’s top five leagues.

Should Barcelona be willing to take a gamble on Nunez, whose pace and power could provide them with a different dimension, and table a genuine offer, they will certainly be wary of his substandard goalscoring ability.