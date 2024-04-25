Highlights Darwin Nunez has been heavily criticised for his performances this season.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been criticised heavily this season due to missing a host of chances in front of goal, and The Times reporter Paul Joyce has now suggested that the recruitment team preferred to sign Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, but Jurgen Klopp wanted the Uruguayan striker.

Although Nunez has found the back of the net regularly this term, there's an argument to suggest that he should have had more goals with the number of chances created for him.

Liverpool's Recruitment Team Wanted Nkunku

Darwin Nunez was a Jurgen Klopp signing

The Times writer Joyce has now confirmed that the signing of Nunez was led by Klopp, despite the recruitment team preferring Chelsea striker Nkunku, before he moved to Stamford Bridge...

Nunez was very much a Klopp signing (Liverpool’s recruitment thinktank preferred Christopher Nkunku, then of RB Leipzig, who has spent this season injured at Chelsea) and the manager spoke about how it is his responsibility to provide the player with the confidence to perform.

Nkunku hasn't enjoyed the best of times since joining Chelsea, spending the majority of the season out injured, but it would have been interesting to see how he would have performed under Klopp instead of Nunez. The Uruguayan striker cost an initial £64m when he signed on the dotted line at Anfield, but he's shown signs of inconsistency since then.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has slammed the recent performances of Nunez, suggesting that he is 'not good enough'. Against Everton, where the Toffees secured a vital 2-0 win over their rivals, Nunez was heavily involved once again, but he failed to find the back of the net despite a gilt-edged opportunity in the first half. It's been a familiar theme for the former Benfica attacker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Erling Haaland (30) has missed more big chances than Darwin Nunez in the Premier League this season (26), but the Liverpool forward is nine goals behind.

Jamie Carragher Question's Nunez After Liverpool Display

Nunez should have scored in the Merseyside derby

Speaking after the Everton defeat, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher questioned the impact Nunez has made of late, suggesting that he isn't enough for a side wanting to win trophies...

"After two years there's going to be no improvement in him. This is what he is. He can cause trouble but he's erratic with his finishing - it's not enough to win you trophies so there's a big decision to be made on him."

The Reds invested a hefty amount of money when prising him away from Benfica, so it's certainly in their best interests to try and make it work out. With a new manager coming in after Klopp confirmed that he would be leaving the club, it will be interesting to see whether they can get more out of Nunez ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

