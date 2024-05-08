Highlights Darwin Nunez has been tipped for a Liverpool exit this summer by journalist Miguel Delaney.

Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool career could end as soon as this summer, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney suggests. The Uruguayan forward deleted all recent Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram account following a 4-2 victory over Tottenham on the weekend, leading to speculation about his departure.

Nunez’s lack of clinical finishing has been a talking point all season, with the forward scoring only 11 times in 34 Premier League outings. In the victory over Tottenham, he came on as a substitute in the second half and yet again failed to convert a huge opportunity to increase the advantage as he received a pass from Mohamed Salah but shot straight at the keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Liverpool Could Move Nunez on

The £85m star's recent social media activity and poor form this season have fueled reports about him potentially leaving the club in the summer. Delaney, speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, hinted at a potential departure for Nunez:

"It's obviously a big red flag if someone deletes photos that indicate their connection to the club. Darwin Nunez has become a cult hero among Liverpool fans, and there's clearly a player there. "There's also a lot of frustration there. When reading between the lines it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if they moved him on, given that he came into the club in a summer that was perceived as having upheaval behind the scenes. He was considered Klopp's man."

The Times reported that Jurgen Klopp was the one who believed in Nunez, while the Liverpool board suggested signing Christopher Nkunku, who eventually joined Chelsea and spent the majority of this season injured.

The arrival of new Liverpool manager Arne Slot in the summer could result in several Liverpool players departing, including defenders Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Fabrizio Romano reports that Nunez is "looking forward" to speaking with the new manager to determine his future, while Guillem Balague said earlier this year that the Uruguayan is becoming a "world-class player".

Nunez Has Been Linked With Barcelona

Despite his poor chances conversion, Nunez's potential has caught the eye of many admirers in Europe. If he were to leave Merseyside this summer, top European clubs could vie for his signature. This includes Barcelona, who are looking to trim their wage bill this summer and potentially part ways with some star players, including forward Robert Lewandowski.

Darwin Nunez Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 34 11 8 Europa League 10 5 1 FA Cup 3 1 1 EFL Cup 5 1 3

Barcelona's salary cap was slashed to £175m by La Liga, with Lewandowski set to earn £27m next season. The Polish striker is the highest earner at the club, and manager Xavi has hinted that Barcelona will decide on the 35-year-old's future at the end of the season. Earlier this year, reports emerged suggesting that Lewandowski could be among the latest European names to join MLS, leaving Barcelona in search of a new forward.

According to The Sun, Nunez is already on Barcelona's radar for next season, and Liverpool could seize the opportunity to cash in on the Uruguayan striker. New manager Slot will be looking to implement his style of play by bringing in new faces to Anfield, and the sale of Nunez could generate funds for the Dutchman's plans.

