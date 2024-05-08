Highlights Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been heavily criticised for missed chances, and urged to ignore social media negativity.

Fans are confused as Nunez deletes Instagram posts after coming off the bench in Liverpool's victory over Tottenham.

The Athletic's James Pearce has confirmed that social media is something the club have spoken to Nunez about.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been heavily criticised throughout the campaign and recently deleted some of his Instagram posts, sparking confusion among the fanbase, and The Athletic reporter James Pearce has now revealed what the Reds have told the 24-year-old regarding social media.

When the Merseyside club forked out a whopping £85m to bring young Benfica forward Nunez to Anfield, there might have been an expectation among supporters that he would be an instant hit. Despite finding the back of the net a reasonable amount, Nunez's missed chances have become an issue for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Some of the best strikers in world football miss plenty of opportunities - Erling Haaland has more big chances missed than anyone in the Premier League - but they often back it up with plenty of goals.

Liverpool Have Spoken to Nunez About Social Media

It's a tricky period for the striker

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, The Athletic's Pearce has discussed what Liverpool have said to Nunez about social media, suggesting that he completely ignores everything he reads online...

“Darwin Nunez has been told numerous times by people at Liverpool to ignore that kind of thing. Don’t even look at it. I think especially last season, when things were tough, he was reading stuff online and it was really hurting him.”

After Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, where Nunez came off the bench at Anfield, the Uruguayan striker opted to delete some of his recent images from his Instagram account that were related to the Reds. Nunez featured towards the end of the match and the Merseyside outfit secured the three points, so it would have likely left some of the supporters confused considering the uncertainty surrounding the forward at the moment.

The 24-year-old has received plenty of criticism so far this season, with many pointing to his significant number of missed chances. Although it’s part and parcel of being a centre-forward, Nunez needs to provide more goals alongside that for Jurgen Klopp to justify his selection.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has missed 27 big chances in the Premier League this season while only scoring 11 goals for Liverpool.

Nunez Looking Forward to Arne Slot Talks

The Liverpool striker could see it as a fresh start

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nunez isn't in the best moment but in terms of any potential transfer activity, everything is quiet. The respected reporter adds that the former Benfica forward is now looking forward to speaking with soon-to-be manager Arne Slot.

The Reds have agreed a compensation fee with Feyenoord for Slot to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. Although Klopp has been a big advocate for Nunez, it will be interesting to see whether the Uruguay international can flourish under a new coach.

All stats courtesy of the Premier League