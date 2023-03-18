Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has “got a lot more composure about him” since being moved from the centre-forward position out onto the left wing at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has shuffled his frontline around following January’s addition of Cody Gakpo, which seems to have benefitted the former Benfica star.

Liverpool news – Darwin Nunez

Nunez arrived at Anfield last summer for a transfer fee that could eventually rise to £85m after an impressive season at Benfica, which attracted some of Europe’s top clubs to his services.

However, the 23-year-old initially found the adjustment to Premier League life difficult and was sent off following a headbutt on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen in just his second top-flight appearance.

Form has gradually improved for the £140,000 per-week earner, though, and he may prove to be an astute piece of business in the long run for the Merseyside outfit.

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp may have saved Nunez from “becoming a joke figure” after moving the forward out wide, resulting in an upturn in his form.

And the journalist has also said that after having played on the left wing at Benfica, this isn’t a position which is entirely new to Nunez.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Nunez?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He's played in this position before Benfica, so it's not something totally new to him.

“I think he’s got a lot of composure about him now, which he lacked in those first months at Liverpool.”

How has Nunez performed for Liverpool this season?

Overall, it has not been a bad start to life in the Premier League for Nunez, but he has suffered from the obvious comparisons to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who arrived in the top flight during the same transfer window.

The 16-cap Uruguay international has hit the back of the net 14 times whilst providing four assists in 33 appearances for the Reds, representing a solid goal return in his debut campaign in English football.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.99 for his displays in the Premier League ranks the 6 foot 2 star as the squad’s second-best-performing player who has seen over 1000 minutes of action, indicating that he is an integral part of Klopp’s side.

Therefore, Nunez will hope that after an initial season of adjusting to the rigours of English football, he is now in a good position to excel in the coming years and could be central to Klopp’s long-term vision at Anfield.