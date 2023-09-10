Highlights Darwin Nunez's inconsistency has been a concern for Liverpool, but he has shown flashes of immense talent.

Nunez's missed opportunities have affected his goal tally, but he has the potential to improve and find stability.

Despite speculation, Liverpool has faith in Nunez and has no intention to offload him, believing he can turn things around.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has shown a lot of inconsistency during his time at Anfield, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT into the feeling internally at the club about the Uruguayan.

In flashes, Nunez has shown the immense talent he possesses, but producing consistently throughout the season will be imperative.

Liverpool news - Darwin Nunez

Nunez signed for Liverpool last summer from Portuguese side Benfica for a fee of £85m, as per Sky Sports. The £140k-a-week earner struck 34 times for his former club in the season before switching to the Premier League. The Uruguay international arrived with plenty of expectations on his shoulders, considering his impressive goalscoring exploits and the hefty price tag.

It was an up-and-down first campaign in England for Nunez. Although the 24-year-old scored nine league goals in 29 appearances, as per FBref, he could have easily doubled his tally had he converted some easy opportunities. Nunez missed 20 big chances, according to the Premier League website, the third most in England's top flight.

The Artigas-born striker splits opinion among football fans, with many impressed by his knack for getting into goalscoring positions, and others questioning his ability to put chances away. After a year of adapting to life in England, Nunez may now have turned a corner, after expertly dispatching two goals away to Newcastle United in the final minutes of the game, securing a victory for the Reds at St James' Park. Nunez struck twice after coming off the bench, something he's had to get used to this season, and Jurgen Klopp has admitted he's been disappointed with not starting games...

"Everything is ok. Really, I understand the question. It’s clear he’s not happy – how can a player be happy when he’s not starting? The thing is it’s early in the season, we need to find stability, we need to find a formation, we need to get results. The thing is it’s early in the season, we need to find stability, we need to find a formation, we need to get results. Even if Darwin would have started the first three games, he would not have played more games afterwards because of the intensity. He can’t."

There's no desire to cash in on Nunez - Ben Jacobs

Patience will certainly be needed for Nunez and it appears that Klopp absolutely understands that. Nunez has started just once in the Premier League this season, but with the Merseyside club competing in the Europa League this campaign, there's going to be plenty of opportunities for the Liverpool attacker to impress.

Jacobs has suggested that the feeling internally at Anfield is that Nunez will come good. The journalist reiterates that there is no desire for Liverpool to cash in or offload Nunez at all, otherwise, we would have seen them looking to find a replacement during the transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"It's normal for speculation about a player that has been out of form and not at his best since joining Liverpool, but there's still a feeling internally at Liverpool that Nunez has turned the corner. So, there isn't a desire to cash in on him or get rid of him, and if there was, regardless of the Salah and Al-Ittihad situation, then Liverpool would have moved earlier in the window. If Liverpool were of the belief that Nunez was not part of their project, then they would have been looking for a replacement for Nunez, they would have found a replacement for Nunez. Money hasn't been as big an object for Liverpool as has been presented during this window."

It's little surprise that Liverpool aren't willing to offload Nunez, as he was always going to need time. As a young man, simply moving to a new country where you can't speak the language is a big enough challenge, never mind trying to adapt to a new style of football. Liverpool have given Nunez the number nine shirt this campaign, so they've shown a lot of faith in him.

Should Nunez be starting ahead of Cody Gakpo for Liverpool?

The quickfire double from Nunez against Newcastle may have given the Liverpool striker a major advantage over Gakpo in Klopp's side at the moment. Nunez was given a start in Liverpool's fixture against Aston Villa last time out, where the Reds won by three goals to nil. With Gakpo and Nunez both now starting 20 Premier League games each, it could be a good time to compare them.

Premier League Stats Darwin Nunez Cody Gakpo Starts 20 20 Goals 11 7 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 3.20 2.27 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.45 1.41 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 1.00 1.46 Shots (Per 90) 4.64 2.27 xG 13.7 6.5 Stats according to FBref

There's no doubt Nunez should have converted more chances, but he's certainly getting into more goalscoring positions than Gakpo. Either way, it's a nice problem to have for Klopp.