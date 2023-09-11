Highlights Liverpool's decision not to sell Nunez has been "very telling" at Anfield.

The 24-year-old struggled to adapt to English football initially but ended last season with 19 goal contributions for Liverpool.

The Uruguay international bagged a sensational brace to secure a comeback 2-1 victory at Newcastle United last month.

Liverpool’s decision not to sell striker Darwin Nunez this summer was “very telling”, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on his future at Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp hopes to improve on last season’s below-par fifth-placed Premier League finish.

Liverpool transfer news – Darwin Nunez

Last summer, Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica in a deal worth £85m. The Uruguayan international penned a six-year contract at Anfield, having bagged against the Merseyside outfit for his former club in the Champions League the previous season.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for Nunez on his arrival at Liverpool. The 24-year-old was sent off in his second Premier League appearance against Crystal Palace and struggled to adapt to English football. But after an initial settling-in period, the South American ended the season with 19 goal contributions, having hit the back of the net 15 times in 42 appearances for the Reds.

Despite the departure of Roberto Firmino at the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, Liverpool chose not to make any attacking additions during the summer transfer window, placing their faith in the options already at their disposal. The decision to keep Nunez on the books paid dividends in August’s 2-1 victory at Newcastle United, after the centre-forward came off the bench to bag a brace in the last ten minutes of the match, despite Liverpool being down to ten men.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that there is an internal belief at Liverpool that the striker has turned a corner, hinting that we could see Nunez in Klopp’s starting XI frequently over the coming months.

Darwin Nunez - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Sqaud rank Overall rating 6.85 7th Goals 2 =1st Assists 1 =2nd Shots per game 2.3 =2nd All stats according to WhoScored

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Nunez?

Jacobs believes that Liverpool had the money to spend on a striker this summer but chose not to, hinting that Nunez is still “part of their project.” The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“After the two Saudi deals, and that money came to very preferable terms, they put down a £111m offer for Moises Caicedo. Then, if you deduct from that £111m on what they've subsequently spent in the market on Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, they're still well over £50m remaining. And if Liverpool wanted, therefore, to move for another striker, there's plenty out there in the market that they could have tried for. Jonathan David was available at about €65m (£56m), just to give you one example. He’s not a player that Liverpool ever looked at, but an example of somebody who would have been available. So, Liverpool could have had all summer to replace Nunez if they wanted to, but they didn't, and that's very telling because it shows you that they still see him as part of their project.”

What has Nunez made of his start to life at Liverpool?

Speaking to Sky Sports in February, Nunez claimed he was impressed with the quality of the Premier League and claims he didn’t expect to be caught off-guard by the competitiveness of the English top flight.

“It's a very big change. Here, the league is stronger and more competitive. I didn't expect it to be so strong. Nico Otamendi [the former Manchester City defender and his team-mate at Benfica] told me that, but I still didn't expect it. It has impressed me a lot. There are no bad teams. They are all in this league for a reason. The football is more difficult than in Portugal and more competitive. You don't get much time.”

And the striker acknowledged that fellow compatriot Luis Suarez made a slow start to life at Liverpool, before bursting into life after a year-and-a-half of adapting.

“It is a case of adapting. Adapting is important - and not only here at the club. Things have to be good on the football side, but also with your family, because if your family is OK, then you will always be OK. My family and I are good. Obviously, I still have many things to work on, for example, my finishing. But I think the same thing is happening to me as happened to Suarez. In his second year, he tore it up. Something similar happened to me already at Benfica. The first year went very badly for me and in the second, I exploded. Here, I think the same thing is happening. I hope next season will be like that. I'll put my best forward and hopefully, I'll get a bit of luck.”

Therefore, Nunez will hope that his magnificent salvo against Newcastle could spark a run of goalscoring form as he aims to emulate Suarez’s success at Anfield.