Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has started to show signs of consistency this season, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT what's changed for the Uruguayan and who he can thank for his upturn in form.

Nunez signed for the Reds for a club-record fee of £85m last summer, per Sky Sports, and endured plenty of difficulties in his first campaign at the club. After moving to Anfield from Benfica, Nunez regularly missed chances a player of his calibre would expect to score, but it can't have been easy due to having to get used to a new country and style of football at a young age.

No doubt, Nunez still misses plenty of opportunities, having been unable to convert 10 big chances in the Premier League this term, but he's forming a better understanding with Mohamed Salah in attack this season.

Darwin Nunez has had his struggles at Anfield

When you move to a club for an £85m fee, it's always going to add unnecessary pressure on your shoulders. Nunez signed for the Reds at the age of 22, and had realistically only been involved in top-level senior football for a few years previously. English football is physically demanding, which was never the issue for Nunez, but he was regularly labelled a flop by many due to the technical aspect of his game.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Nunez was 'becoming a meme' at times last campaign due to his decision-making and some of his finishing. This campaign, Nunez has shown signs of improvement, but there's no doubt Jurgen Klopp would love to see him finding the back of the net more often.

Darwin Nunez - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.10 2nd Goals 4 =2nd Assists 4 =1st Shots per game 3.2 =1st All stats according to WhoScored

However, the German manager has been heavily impressed with Nunez's form this season, and recently praised the unpredictable attacker...

"It’s the riddle of the life of a striker. You have a few goals already and it makes it easier. He always will miss chances but if you miss the first five before you score it doesn’t feel great. Now he has had a good start to the season and he has scored fantastic goals, different goals, all kinds of goals. He’s in a different moment."

Nunez moved to the Premier League in the same summer as Erling Haaland, and the Norwegian striker has raised the standards in England's top flight, unfortunately for Nunez. The Manchester City finisher scored 36 goals in 35 Premier League games, per Transfermarkt, helping Pep Guardiola's side win their first Champions League trophy.

Jones has suggested that the sky is the limit for Nunez after he came through a difficult year with the Merseyside club and he's now starting to repay the faith shown in him by Klopp. The journalist has also praised the Liverpool boss' man-management skills which have benefitted Nunez going into this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think we're starting to see that the sky is the limit for him. He came through what will be his most difficult year at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp showed faith in him that I think is being repaid now. I think that one of the great things about Jurgen Klopp is that his man management and his understanding of circumstances and situations is very good, allowing players time when they need it, but also pushing them and putting them into uncomfortable situations when they probably don't want it. And that would include playing Darwin Nunez when he wasn't on it and was going through tough times."

Jurgen Klopp needs more from Nunez

After the Reds finished outside of the Champions League places last term, Klopp will be desperate for more from his attacking players. Salah has always been the main source of goals, but there's certainly no guarantee that he will remain at Anfield for much longer, with interest from Saudi Arabia not going away.

Klopp will need a player to step up and take on the responsibility if Salah does depart, and Nunez has plenty of time on his side to develop into a world-class talent. The former Benfica man needs guidance and patience, and Klopp could be the ideal manager to provide both of them things.

