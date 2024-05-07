Highlights Darwin Nunez's inconsistent season has prompted speculation regarding his future at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano suggests Nunez is excited to speak to new manager Arne Slot after deleting his recent Instagram posts.

Poor finishing by Nunez has cost Liverpool, with 27 missed big chances and only 11 goals scored.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is enduring an inconsistent season at Anfield and has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on his future, suggesting that he's looking forward to speaking to soon-to-be manager Arne Slot.

The Uruguayan striker's goal record this campaign hasn't been disastrous, but there's an argument to suggest he should be finding the back of the net more often than he has considering the number of chances presented to him. The fans at Anfield want to see more from Nunez, especially after the Reds forked out £85m to secure his signature.

Nunez Looking Forward to Slot Joining Liverpool

It could be a fresh start for the striker

At the weekend following Liverpool's 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Nunez proceeded to delete any of his recent Instagram posts that were related to the Merseyside club. It sparked confusion among the fanbase, especially after a game where the Reds secured an impressive win.

Italian journalist Romano has now had his say on the matter, and in terms of a potential transfer for Nunez, it's all quiet at the moment, while the former Benfica striker is looking forward to speaking to new coach Slot...

"A lot of fans are asking about Darwin Nunez deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram. However, these are private things, so only Darwin can clarify why he did that; for sure it’s not the best moment for him, but I’d never link social media activities with transfer market movements. It’s all quiet so far, nothing is happening and for sure Darwin is looking forward to speaking to new coach Arne Slot."

Although Slot is yet to be officially appointed as manager, Liverpool have agreed a compensation fee with Feyenoord and he looks set to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. Nunez might be hoping that a new coach can help get the best out of him after a difficult campaign at Anfield.

BBC Sport writer Phil McNulty recently claimed that Nunez's poor finishing in front of goal can't be forgiven. The Uruguayan striker has missed an incredible number of chances for Liverpool this term, and a more clinical striker might see the Reds having a greater chance of securing the Premier League title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has missed 27 big chances in the Premier League this season while only scoring 11 goals for Liverpool.

Related Alisson Furious as Liverpool Fail to Keep Clean Sheet Again Amidst the chaos of Liverpool's win over Tottenham this weekend, Brazilian stopper fumes at visitors halving deficit late on

Klopp and Liverpool Disagreed Over Nunez Signing

Liverpool's recruitment team preferred Nkunku

When Nunez arrived at Anfield, it might have been a surprise to many that the Reds forked out such a significant fee for a relatively unknown quantity. After a string of poor performances, The Times journalist Paul Joyce wrote about the young forward, confirming that it was Klopp who was pushing to get a deal over the line...

"Nunez was very much a Klopp signing (Liverpool’s recruitment thinktank preferred Christopher Nkunku, then of RB Leipzig, who has spent this season injured at Chelsea) and the manager spoke about how it is his responsibility to provide the player with the confidence to perform."

Nkunku has struggled with injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge, but it would have been interesting to see if he could have made more of a positive impact than Nunez at Liverpool.

All stats courtesy of Premier League