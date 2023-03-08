The daughter of former Liverpool manager Roy Evans won big after cashing out at the perfect time on an incredible 350/1 bet.

Liverpool hammered rivals Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in what will be remembered as one of the most shocking results in Premier League history.

United went into the fixture as the bookmakers’ favourites following a run of impressive form, winning the Carabao Cup - their first trophy for six years - in the process.

But Erik ten Hag’s side capitulated at Anfield after conceding the opening goal on the stroke of half-time.

By 66 minutes it was 4-0 to Liverpool. And by 88 minutes, Jurgen Klopp’s men had netted seven goals without reply.

It’s fair to say that almost nobody saw this result coming; however, the daughter of Evans (who played for the Reds between 1965-1974, and then managed the club from 1994-1998) clearly had a good feeling prior to kick-off.

What was Stacey's 350/1 bet?

Remarkably, she predicted that Liverpool would beat Man Utd 6-0 at odds of 350/1 and stuck on £5.

Stacey cashed out for £1350 after Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s sixth goal of the afternoon, earning herself a whopping £1345 profit.

If Stacey had waited until full-time, she would have lost the bet because Roberto Firmino added a seventh goal in the 88th minute.

But she was on the ball and reaped the rewards.

She won over £1,700 in total

In total, Stacey won over £1,700 thanks to two other bets that she had on the game.

She also cashed out on a £5 bet for Liverpool to beat Man Utd 4-0 - earning herself £97.15,

She then cashed out on another £5 bet on Liverpool to win 5-0 - which banked her a cool £280.56.

Fair play to Stacey, she’s played an absolute blinder there.

The Liverpool fan posted a screenshot of her winning bets alongside the caption: “What a win! GET IN RED MEN!!!! And When you cash out at all the right times.”

Will Liverpool now finish inside the top four?

The result saw Liverpool leapfrog Newcastle United into fifth place in the Premier League table.

Last season’s Champions League finalists now find themselves just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

They also now boast a far superior goal difference over Spurs after thrashing Man Utd, who stay third in the table and will be looking to bounce back on Thursday night when they face Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16.