Liverpool will be preparing for the summer transfer window after seemingly solving their managerial situation, and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has discussed the prospect of West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus moving to Anfield.

With Jurgen Klopp announcing that he would be departing at the end of the season, the decision-makers at Anfield were tasked with finding a replacement. It appears that Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is set to take over, with a fee agreed with the Dutch club.

Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, who were appointed earlier this year to deal with tasks such as recruitment, will now likely turn their attention to the summer transfer window, with Kudus reportedly a target.

Kudus Has a Release Clause Amid Liverpool Interest

Liverpool reportedly want the Ghanaian forward

Reports in Spain have recently claimed that Kudus is a target for Liverpool as the Reds look to find a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The former Ajax man, described as 'brilliant' by David Moyes, has enjoyed an impressive season with the Hammers after arriving in the Premier League.

Writing in his Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has suggested that a wide forward is among the areas that Liverpool are exploring, while confirming that reported target Kudus does have a release clause...

"As you say Alex (I mentioned this on Tuesday's Athletic FC podcast: https://theathletic.com/podcast/140-the-red-agenda/), from what I hear a wide forward is among the areas Liverpool are exploring heading into the summer window. I don't know if Kudus is an option but he is a brilliant player, has enjoyed an excellent debut season and it would be surprising if he wasn't on the radar of Liverpool and any other leading club looking to strengthen in that part of the pitch. It isn't an alleged release clause, there is one - as has been reported in various places. I don't know the details but Kudus is not alone in having such a mechanism in his contract; Paqueta and other West Ham players do, too. You'll remember it was one of the reasons why he didn't end up joining Brighton. I have no idea if it would be a hindrance or a help... that depends on the terms and the financial situations of his potential suitors. West Ham will of course want to keep Kudus and build with him."

In terms of being a replacement for Salah, although Kudus might not be at the same level just yet, he's a similar profile to the Liverpool forward. An exciting left-footed right-sided winger, Kudus could be used in the same role as Salah for the Reds. At the age of 23, the West Ham star is far from reaching his full potential just yet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohammed Kudus has 18 goals and assists combined in all competitions for West Ham this season.

Mohamed Salah Set to Stay at Liverpool

It's a huge boost for the Reds

With Salah out of contract next summer, Liverpool have a major decision to make on the Egyptian international. If they are unable to convince him to sign a new deal, they might be forced to offload him to avoid him departing on a free transfer.

The Athletic have recently confirmed that Salah is expected to stay at Liverpool for the 2024/2025 season. Despite the positive update, the Reds will still have to find a long-term replacement, with Salah now 32 and his contract situation unresolved, so targeting a player such as Kudus could be a smart move.

