Liverpool are deep in discussions about a potential move for Ryan Gravenberch, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth dubbing the deal during an interview with GIVEMESPORT as 'one to watch' in the final hours of the transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are supposedly keen on adding more bodies to their midfield before tomorrow's deadline and Gravenberch has been identified as the Reds' ideal candidate.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

After a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, Liverpool needed a huge summer rebuild, with the midfield in need of some major restoration. The Likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have both departed, and while the Reds have had some struggles in landing their primary targets, it's difficult to say they haven't enjoyed a successful summer window.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were both snapped up early on in the window, before Wataru Endo arrived from Stuttgart earlier this month. Overall, it's a spending spree that has eclipsed the £100 million mark for Liverpool, but it doesn't appear they're ready to shut up shop just yet.

That's because according to Sky Sports News, Gravenberch - who has previously been dubbed as 'outstanding' - is on the Merseyside club's radar, despite having only joined from Bayern Munich for £20 million from Ajax last summer.

And now, with around 24 hours of the transfer window left to work with, there are suggestions the Merseyside club could put pen to paper on a move for Gravenberch.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool?

When questioned about the chances of Gravenberch being signed by Liverpool, the Sky Sports reporter admitted that Klopp was keen to bring the out-of-favour Bayern Munich man to Anfield.

On the 21-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “If you think about how much money potentially they have to spend because they were willing to break the transfer record for Moises Caicedo in a deal that would’ve been worth £111 million.

“They were also willing to pay £60 million for Romeo Lavia as well, before they ended up spending, somewhere in the region of £20 million for Endo, which is much, much less than the money they probably had available.

“So they have got the cash to be able to do a deal you would think, but just as I said before, the time is running out though.

“You would have expected Liverpool to be doing a lot of due diligence behind the scenes to try and get a deal done.

“Gravenberch I'm told is possibly one to watch for the last couple of days, because he's not getting the game time he wants at Bayern Munich and maybe there is a deal to be done there.”

What's next for Liverpool this summer?

While they'll be hoping to bring another body in before tomorrow's 11pm deadline, the Liverpool hierarchy will have an anxious wait to see whether Mohamed Salah remains at the club, amid interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad. It's reported by The Daily Mail that a record Saudi bid for Salah is being readied, with a fee in the region of £118 million being mooted.

It is also suggested by the report that Salah has informed the Saudi representatives that he's open to making the move to the Middle East, with negotiators from Al-Ittihad having travelled over to Europe in the hope of wrapping up a deal.

With the Saudi Pro League deadline extending beyond the European cut-off point, expect Salah's name to still be commanding headlines long into next month.