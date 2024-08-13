Highlights Liverpool could loan 23-year-old Mamardashvili if a deal happens.

The Georgian goalkeeper is eager to join Anfield, providing depth.

Merseyside's interest in Mamardashvili continues, despite competition.

Liverpool making a move for Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer remains a ‘possibility', according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that the 23-year-old would be loaned out straightaway if a deal came to fruition.

Still yet to make a summer addition to his squad, Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, has enjoyed a successful pre-season campaign with victories over Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool are the only team in Europe's top five leagues yet to make a signing this summer.

But heading into his first season in the hotseat without making any sort of signing is a risky choice. Martin Zubimendi’s transfer has now collapsed but the ex-Feyenoord chief will be hoping that Mamardashvili is Anfield-bound before the window closes.

Liverpool Still ‘Working’ On Mamardashvili Move

Georgian goalkeeper ‘keen’ on move to Anfield

Close

On the back of Adrian’s recent move to Real Betis and with doubt cast over the future of Caiomhin Kelleher, signing a new glovesman this summer would be wise for Slot and Co and Mamardashvili has emerged as the top priority.

Of course, Alisson Becker would remain the club’s primary choice between the sticks, given he’s one of the best goalkeepers to grace the English top division in its history, but sufficient back-up is needed – and that’s where Mamardashvili comes in.

Mamardashvili - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Minutes Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Valencia 100 9,003 112 31 FC Locomotive Tbilisi 35 3,150 45 7 FC Rustavi 32 2,759 45 10

Providing an update on his YouTube channel, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that the Merseyside-based outfit are continuing to work on a move for the 21-cap Georgia international, with the imposing shot stopper himself being keen on a move to Anfield.

Should Slot and his entourage manage to strike a deal with his La Liga employers this summer, the idea would be to send him out on loan to earn some senior minutes, Romano stated.

“For Liverpool, let me mention once again that Liverpool are working on the story of Mamardashvili. So keep aclose eye onthe situation of Mamardashvilibecause they can have the possibility to sign the Georgian goalkeeper and loan him out. This would be the idea, and the deal is still on the table. So still a possibility for Liverpool. Let's see what Liverpool decide.”

Mamardashvili played a starring role for his country at Euro 2024 and piqued the interest of many would-be buyers – including Chelsea and Bayern Munich – after his string of performances in between the posts in Germany, but the Reds have emerged as the most likely destination.

Zubmendi Rejects Liverpool

Real Sociedad's contract offer paramount to decision

As alluded to, the inevitable switch from Real Sociedad to Liverpool is now off the table for Zubimendi, who recently informed the Reds – specifically, sporting director Richard Hughes, of his desire to stay put at La Real.

In the midst of Liverpool’s interest, his employers had offered him fresh terms to remain in Spain and, although it was reportedly ‘nowhere near’ what Slot’s side were able to offer, it seems to have done the trick.

Related Jamie Carragher Names 3 Positions Liverpool Must Strengthen Carragher also believes that a former Jurgen Klopp star is exactly what Arne Slot needs.

Romano took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the Spaniard, 25, had rejected Liverpool’s proposal and that Real Sociedad’s efforts to retain his services were crucial in making it happen.

Defensive midfield is a position that Liverpool are keen to add to this summer given Alexis Mac Allister’s creative exploits were somewhat reduced last season thanks to him playing in the No.6 role for Klopp.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/08/2024